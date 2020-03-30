March 16
Susan Shepard and Tina Graham to LeMaires LLC, Wolverine No. 1, lot 2.
Donna Forbes and Kevin James Forbes to Shea Jones, section 14, township 46, range 23.
Vera S. Tutevich and Vladimir P. Tutevich to Leonid Sagan and Nina Sagan, Cherry Tree properties 2nd Addition, lot 16.
Yuri Brichevoy and Alla Brichevoy to Oleg Maksimov and Tatyana Maksimov, Deer Lake Estates lot J.
March 17
Shirley M. Hayworth to Carrie Rozier, Felix Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 1.
LVS Building Corporation to Avel Kryshchendyuk, Singers Regina Subdivision, lots 10 through 12.
Pummills Sporting Goods Inc., to Mark Otto Otten, Original Plot Sedalia, lot 6, block 30; section 4, township 45, range 21.
Keele Brothers LLC to Alexander Alexandrovich Golub, section 32, township 45, range 20.
Duensing LLC to Louis K. Ahlemeyer, Nadine M. Ahlermeyer, Ahlemeyer Family Trust, section 1, township 44, range 21; section 6, township 44, range 20.
Ronald Lee Dennis and Varee Dennis to C&E Excavating, Town of Lincoln, lot 9 and 11 through 15.
March 18
Frederick G. Branson and Lindsey J. Branson to Richard B. McLaughlin Trust and Phyllis K. McLaughlin Trust, Hunters Ridge 10th Subdivision, lot 140.
Benito A. Rodriguez and Benito Rodriguez to Cecilia Herrera Quetzechua and Juan Alejo Gonzalez, Campbell Addition, lot 3, block 13.
March 19
Xavier Homes LLC to Serghei Comerzan and Karina Comerzan, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lot 43.
March 20
Brittany M. Merrill and Joshua Merrald Lee to Steven J. Dubroc and Tyler Dubroc, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 5, block 15.
Richard C. Dulaney and Dawn M. Dulaney to Joshua C. Woody, section 21, township 47, range 21.
