Feb 24
Deborah Ann Gieske and Craig Alan Gieske to RSD Smith Farm Trust, section 20, township 48, range 22; section 21, township 48, range 22.
Sharon Lynn Johnson and Russel R. Johnson to RSD Smith Farm Trust, section 20, township 48, range 22; section 21, township 48, range 22.
Rebecca Kaye Gerke and Bruce Allen Gerke to RSD Smith Farm Trust, section 20, township 48, range 22; section 21, township 48, range 22.
Joseph M. Furnell and Teresa D. Furnell to Alan M. Murray and Erika E. Jones, section 15, township 45, range 21.
Center for Human Services Inc. to Matthew W. Otten, Pacific Heights lots 16 through 18, block 12.
Elizabeth Ann Woolery to Nikolay Timoshchuk, Cherokee Estates, lot 2.
Jennifer Mittelhauser and Thomas Aaron to Joshua D. Tylar, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Feb 25
John Tsurkan to John Tsurkan, Leonid Tsurkan and Sima Tsurkan, section 9, township 45, range 21.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Aleksander Vivsik, McKees Addition lots 9 and 10, block 6.
Aleksandr Vivsik and Oksana Vivsik to Aleksandr Vivsik and Oksana Vivsik, McKees Addition lots 9 and 10, block 6.
Feb. 26
WA Crabtree first LLC to Kapital Carpentry LLC Hoff and Madans Addition, lot 2, block 2.
Carrie Lysell to Kapital Carpentry LLC, Hoff and Madans Addition, lot 1, block 2.
Nikolay Semonovich Krutikov and Raisa Krutikov to Andy A. Costilla, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lot 4, block 15; Hastings Addition lot 14, block 1.
Darrin Goodson and Andrea D. Goodson to Robert Fox, Kumm and Leshers Addition, lot 39.
Feb. 27
Beau Williams and Michelle Williams to Peter Kot and Valentina Kot, section 15, township 46, range 21.
Donald G. Schroeder and Mary Evelyn Schroeder to Bruce S. Gabriel Trustee, Jacqueline L. Gabriel Trustee and Bruce and Jacqueline Gabriel Trust, Crescent Hill, lot 7, block 2.
Morgan T. Arnold, Beth Arnold, Brian A. Arnold, Brenda Arnold and Bradley A. Arnold to Kody A. Kropf, Joanne R. Kropf, Kent Eugene Kropf and Kaitlyn Kropf, Stewart and Thompson’s Addition, lots 5 and 6, block 3.
Joan Luallen to Pax and Brown Ventures LLC, section 19, township 46, range 21.
MRB5 LLC to Pax and Brown Ventures LLC, section 19, township 46, range 21.
John Joy Trustee and John Joy Revocable Trust to Dmitriy Tsipan and Lyudmila Tsipan, section 12, township 45, range 22.
Patricia L. Trelow and Samuel S. Trelow to Jonathan Brett Howard Blakely and Dara Lauren Blakely, section 2, township 46, range 23.
Feb. 28
Russell H. Sjeklocha and Sheila K. Sjeklocha to William Register and Chandra R. Register, section 33, township 44, range 22.
Dustin L. Rayl, Brin N. Rayl and Joseph Alan Spaunhorst to John L. Wester and Jenevie M. Wester Green Ridge Stafford, lots 5 and 6, block 1.
Donald Lee Brown and Barbara S. Brown to Bogdan Lashchivsky, Olga I. Lashchivsky and David Bohdanovich Lashchivsky, section22, township 44, range 22.
William L. Register and Chandra Register to Brittany Dawn Logsdon and Alisha Darlene Logsdon, Green Ridge Evered, blocks 5 and 6.
Rose Ann Smith Darr and Donald L. Smith Jr., to Karen Smith and Donald l. Smith Jr., section 32, lot 48, range 20.
Rose Ann Smith Darr to Donald Lee Smith Jr., and Karen Smith, section 30, township 48, range 20.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to Behome LLC, Gables Phase 1, lot 17; section 17, township 45, range 21. Andy E. Bailey and Michelle Bailey to Noble Kyle Moore Jr., Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 22, block 5.
Donna J. Watson to Maxine B. Haller, Brooking Park Village 2nd Plat Lot 8.
