March 2
Benscotter Properties LLC to Trena S. Woolery and Patty S. Randall, Barrett & Metskers, lots 9 and 10, block 13. Franklin terrell Stapley, Duanna Jean Williams, Vincent Jerome Walk, Barbara Walk and Jamie Lee Walk to Jerrold D. Stapley and Sondar G. Stapley, West View Addition 2nd Part, lots 11 through 13, block 29.
Benjamin Lee Dresel and Brittany Ann Dresel to Luis R. Garcia Martinez and Maria G. Lemus Martinez, section 20, township 46, range 22.
Marcus Griffin and Twyla Sockness to Braxton Luchini, Pleasant View Addition, lots 7 through 9, block 5.
Russell H. Sjeklocha and Sheila Sjeklocha to Flipp Pikalov and Yuliya Pikalov, section 33, township 44, range 22.
March 3
Ryan Cramer and Nicole Cramer to James Reed and Pamela Reed, Covered Bridge Estates Plat 1, lot 20.
Nathan Ahern and Rhonda Ahern to Lonnie C. Wooster and Ashley J. Wooster, Walnut Hills Country Club Estates Revised Part 1, lot 34.
Austin A. Stovall Jr., and Ann C. Stovall to Mary P. Wright and William E.. Wright, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lot 19, block 3.
Timothy E. Smasal and Eileen Smasal to James R. Perkins, section 14, township 44, range 21.
March 4
Sandra J. Gibson and Marvin Gibson to Obie Holem, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Travler Properties LLC to Matthew C. Maggard, section 15, township 45, range 23.
Roquet Rentals to Vitaliy Timoshchuk, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lot 44.
Jerry W. Williams to RFK Investments LLC, Green ridge lot 17, block 17.
Kapital Construction Co. LLC to Brannon Walker and Sarah Walker, Prestwick Farms lot 7, block 1.
Sarah Walker and Brandon Chase Walker to Eric West and Shelly West, Parkview revised, lots 4 and 5, block 12.
March 5
MVRK Developing LLC to Herman S. Collier and Debra K. Collier, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 96.
MVRK Developing LLC to Debra K. Collier and Herman S. Collier, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 95.
Kropf Properties LLC to Javin Lee Kropf and Shana Kropf, Longwood lots 10 through 13, block 5.
WRJE Enterprises LLC to Vladimir Vinnichuk, WJR Enterprises Addition lot 1; section 33, township 46, range 21.
David Garbuzov and Olga Garbuzov to Susan Hoffman, Browns J.D. Addition lots 3 through 11, block 3.
Loancare LLC to Federal National Mortgage Association, West View Addition, lots 24 through 16, block 5.
March 6
Carolyn Schwartz and William Schwartz to Collene C. Lewis, section 3, township 45, range 21.
Perry T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Miller, William H. Yoder Sr., Willis R. Miller and Joann M. Miller to Owen Miller and Dorcas Miller, section 7, township 43, range 23.
Roman Sorokopud and Svitlana Sorokopud to Oleg Gritzan and Inna Gritzan, Southwest Estates Replat lot 7, easement; section 12, township 45, range 22.
Whitney Douglas to Behome LLC, Belair Lake Estates lot 5; section 12, township 44, range 22.
