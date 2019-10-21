Oct. 7
Jon A. Vilven and Larkin A. Vilven to Jon A. Vilven Trustee, Larkin A. Vilven Trustee and Vilven Family Trust, section 23, township 48, range 23; section 26, township 48, range 23.
Larkin A. Vilven and Jon A. Vilven to Jon A. Vilven Trustee, Larkin A. Vilven Trustee, and Vilven Family Trust, section 25, township 48, range 23.
Curtis A. Pyle and Jessica A. Pyle to Karla S. Kast, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lot 8, block 8.
Devin M. Robb and Rachel A. Robb to Rebekah S. Pierce, West View Addition 2nd Part, lot 12, block 26.
Alan D. Irwin and Stephanie E.G. Irwin to Jessica Ann Pyle, Barretts J.R. 1st, block 7.
Oct. 8
Roquet Rentals LLC to Marshall Alan Investments LLC, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lot 61.
Matz Properties Partnership to Matthew W. Gresser, Southwest Village lot 4, block 7.
Matthew Gresser and Sara Gresser to Brett T. Rank, Southwest Village, lot 4, block 7.
Ronnie Lee Logan Trustee and Logan Living Trust to Jeffrey Logan Trustee, Sharon Logan Trustee and Logan Family Trust, section 19, township 44, range 21.
Floyd Burton to Earlene P. Heck and Joseph R. Heck, Katy Trail Estates, lot 65.
Oct. 9
Kevin I. Lake to Sandra Ellefsen, section 11, township 44, range 22.
Donald R. Full to Amy J. Mullins and Linda S. Strathman, Hunter’s Ridge 3rd Subdivision, lot 97.
Trenton Matthew Snapp to Jaret M. Snapp and June M. Snapp, section 33, township 46, range 20.
Carolyn J. Chappel to Gerald D. Golden and Dianne R. Golden, West Country Club Estates Part 2, lot 27.
Gerald David Golden and Dianne Ruth Golden to Andrew M. Reynolds and Jordan M. Reynolds, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 61.
Oct. 10
Paul A. Meyer and Angela M. Meyer to Fishburne Family LLC, Heards Addition lot 1, block 2.
Oct. 11
Cecelia N. Cox to Joel Eggers and Julie Ann Eggers, Southgate 4th Addition, lot 14.
Zeus Properties and Enterprise LLC to Carrie A. Withers and John P. Withers, Hale and Gentry Addition lots 5 and 6, block 11.
Miguel Arroyo and Angel Arroyo Tapia to Marisol Arroyo Cardenas, La Monte Hall A. J. lot 7, block 6.
Robert Schmitt to Sergey N. Gritsak and Alla Gritsak, section 22, township 46, range 21; section 15, township 45, range 21.
Christopher A. Purl to William C. Carver, Campbell Addition, lot 7, block 13.
Keele Construction Inc. to John Tsurkan, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Vitaliy Rebikh and Tatyana Rebikh to Serger Verbovshchuk, Alla Verbovshchukch, and Alex Drozd, section 34, township 45, range 21.
Timothy Bird and Katlyn Bird to Shelby Carver and Austin Bryan, section 33, township 45, range 20.
