Jan. 6
Eugene Soles and Della Mae Soles to Eugene Soles Trustee, Della M. Soles Trustee, Della M. Soles Trust and Eugene Soles Trust, section 6, township 44, range 23.
Cathy M. Schlup to Betty Jean Jones, Ritters Addition, lot 8.
Mark Alan Manley, Sharon Manley, James Edward Manley, Vanita Manley, Sharon Manley, John Robert Manley and Michael Dennis Manley to Brent Woodside and Kayla Woodside, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Phyllis L. Hays to Central Bank of Sedalia, Heards 2nd Addition, lot 8, block 12.
Jan. 7
Michael Johnson and Michelle Johnson to Tom C. Potts and Angela M. Potts, section 18, township 44, range 21.
Anthony Wilkinson and Denise Wilkinson to Kenneth Barr and Kristina Barr, Rimel’s Addition lot 5.
Evans Farms LP to EMMR LLC, section 13, township 48, range 22; section 24, township 48, range 22.
James A. Robertson Jr., and Stacie L. Robertson to Rose L. Phillips, Apple Valley lot 20.
Jan. 8
US Bank National Association to Ron Jobe, Hale and Gentry Addition lots 7 and 8, block 14.
Simmons Bank to RRSA LLC, Dundee Place lots 7 through 9; Dundee Place lots 17 and 18, block 1.
Jan. 9
Crystal Hieronymus and Samuel Hieronymus to Samuel Hieronymus and Rhonda J. Hieronymus, section 1, township 47, range 21.
Mary E. Woolery to Douglas Dean Woolery, Kip A. Woolery and Jackie Renee Schnakenberg, section 11, township 43, range 22.
Joseph R. Heck and Earlene P. Heck to Jason P. Untiedt and Ashley R. Untiedt, Glendale Place, lot 35.
Zeus Properties and Enterprise LLC to Clyde Schwermer and Linda Schwermer, section 17, township 45, range 21.
Patrick N. Easter and Cara L. Easter to Brown Family Trust, section 7, township 44, range 22.
Micha A. Booe and Sarah Beth Booe to Logan A. Sartain, Rainbow Addition 1st Subdivision, lot 15, block 2.
Jan. 10
Dolly V. Cobb to Brandon Scott, Robbins Addition, lots 3 and 4, block 3.
Darla J. Smith and Robert Prater to Kimberly L Korthas, section 34, township 46, range 21.
Betty Jean Crabtree to Petru D. Damian and Liliya A. Damian, Chapel Woods Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 80.
Kimberly L. Korthas, Catherine Korthas, and Kent L. Korthas to Kristen N. Darrah, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lot 12, block 27.
