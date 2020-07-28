July 13
Nathan Luetjen and Tara N. Luetjen to Susan Couhig, Parkview Revised, lots 12 and 13, block 9.
James V. Edwards and Jean Edwards to Joseph Alan Pierce, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lot 40.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich and Tim Kondratyuk to Sergey Makarenko and Olga Makarenko, section 21, township 47, range 21; section 21, township 47, range 21, easement.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevichi, Tim Kondratyuk to Veniamin Kaminskiy and Ltudmila Kaminskiy, section 21, township 47, range 21; section 21, township 47, range 21, easement.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich and Tim Kondratyuk to Serhii Kot, section 21, township 47, range 21; section 21, township 47, range 21, easement.
Vladimir Tutevich, Vera Tutevich, Tim Kondratyuk to David Gergi and Nelli Gergi, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Robert Wayne Green, Christopher Ray Mabry and Kimberly Jean Marby to CK7 LLC, section 13, township 44, range 21.
Robert L. Shane II and Shelli Shane to Shelli Shane and Robert L. Shane II, DeJarnett IRA 1st, lot 5, block 5; West Broadway lots 7 and 8, block 5.
Everett L. Blackburn and Janet L. Blackburn to Ross E. Heimsoth and Rachel L. Heimsoth, section 20, township 48, range 22.
Robert L. Status and Courtney N. Status to Clark Tire Company Inc., Perry Addition, lot 6, block 3.
Hunters Ridge Development Inc. to Marshall Alan Investments LLC, Hunters Ridge 4th Subdivision, lot 19.
Charles D. Thalheim and Barbara J. Southard to Metis Innovations Inc. Barrett & Metskers, lots 1 and 2.
July 14
DAS Construction LLC to JML Remodeling LLC, Section 10, township 45, range 21.
Lowell Edward Cabaniss and Carolyn Cabaniss to Christopher C. Case, Chapel Wood Estates 4th Subdivision, lot 10 and lot E.
July 15
Kali Lynn Colgan and Eric Colgan to Eric Colagan and Kali Lynn Colgan, Parkview Addition, lots 13 and 14, block 7.
Jeffrey D. Page and Megan L. Page to Laura Schuber and Tyler Schuber, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 4, block 10.
Wilebaldo Tena Tinoco and Maribel Bravo to Jordan M. Hockaday, West View Addition lots 11 and 12, block 12.
Dwight G. Embry and Diana J. Embry to Christie Turner, West View Addition 2nd part lots 1 and 2, block 22.
Rusty Lee Ream and April Jeanette Ream to Russell Campbell and Jennifer Campbell, Covered Bridge Estates Plat 2, replat A, B and C, lot 49.
Ryan D. Potter and Cheyenne C. Bleck to Ryan D. Potter and Cheyenne C. Bleck, JR Addition Corrected Plat, lot 1, block 3.
July 16
Dawn McMullin Smith Trustee and Dawn M. McMullin Smith Trust to Jeffrey D. Page and Megan L. Page, West Country Club Estates, lot 2.
Firmin D. Boul to Rusty L. Ream and April J. Ream, section 12, township 46, range 21.
David Kriech and Bobett Kriech to Oscar M. Beithia Angel and Marcela Garcia Lopez, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 61.
Ronald Damien Pritchard Jr., and Chloe Pritchard to Chandler Haueter Browns Edwards Subdivision, lots 1 through 3, block 2.
US Bank National Association to David Cachero and Jennifer Cachero, Dal Whi Mo Place lot 7, block 3.
Timothy David Wheeler and Shauna M. Reid to Timothy David Wheeler, Country Club Addition, lots 2 and 3, block 1.
Timothy David Wheeler and Tabitha Wheeler to Stephanie Leanne Webster, Country Club Addition, lots 2 and 3, block 1.
Matt R. Powell and Brenda D. Powell to Leanna Clayton, Felix Estate, lot 10, block 2.
July 17
Samuel Deason to Brian Scott Burt, Morris and Schultzs 1st Addition, lot 1.
Frank W. Dow and Wanda L. Dow to Melissa A. Belles and Stephen P. Belles Jr., section 7, township 46, range 21.
Donald Lee Brown and Barbara S. Brown to Vladimir Kmet and Olga Kmit, section 22, township 44, range 22.
Rachel S. Meyers to Bessie Sue Meek, Broadway Heights lot 1, block 9.
Peter Tsurkan and Alina Tsurkan to Leonid Tsrkan and Sima Tsrkan, section 23, township 45, range 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.