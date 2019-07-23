July 8
Becky Lynn Cressley, Darrell Cressley, Teresa Blackerby, and Randall Blackerby to Randall Blackerby and Teresa Kay Blackerby, section 20, township 47, range 21.
AIP Investments LLC to Anthony Michael Corroo and Natalie Nicole Karagianis, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 10, block 15.
Taylor Family Trust, William N. Taylor Trustee and Penny L. Taylor Trustee, to Denise Marie Taylor Trustee, Daniel Chester Taylor Trustee and Daniel Chester and Denise Marie Taylor Family Trust, section 28, township 47, range 21.
Monsees Realty Company LLC to John K. Kroeger Construction LLC, Walnut Park 2, lot 10.
Kempton Enterprises LLC to Vincent B. Murray and Conchette Murray, Brooking Park Village 2nd Plat, lot 11.
July 9
Freddy Land LLC to Spirit Realty LP, Thompson Hills Commercial Subdivision lot 2.
Eugene Bentley to James Wardlow, Original Plat Sedalia, lots 18 through 20, block 19.
Sergey Pushkarev and Antonina Pushkarev to Vitaliy Kochubey and Lyudmilia Kochubey, Land of Blessings lots 2 and 3.
July 10
Connie L. Garrison and Frank L. Garrison, Green Ridge lots 11 through 12, block 16.
Anita Baude to Schroders Land and Cattle Company LLC, section 17, township 47, range 23.
Ken Baude and Anita Baude to Schroders Land and Cattle Company LLC, section 17, township 47, range 23.
William L. Register to Justin S. Tucker and Katie D. Tucker, Green Ridge Evered block 15; section 1, township 44, range 23.
July 11
Cory R. Smith and Wendi Smith to Breanna Kay Billingsley, West View Addition 2nd Part, lot 12, block 23.
July 12
Aleksandr Y. Meshkov and Agnesa L. Meshkov to Mark Arth and Kristina Arth, Clays Addition lots 9 and 10, block 2.
