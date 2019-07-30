July 15
Julia M. Petree and Orvil Edgar Petree Jr. to David F. Wiggins, Robbins Addition, lots 12 and 13, block 3.
Kirk A. Wissman and Pamela G. Wissmasn to Emily Denney, Southwest Village, lot 11, block 3.
Austin A. Stovall and Ann C. Stovall to Jesse L. Millsap, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lots 13 and 17, block 3.
Ronald J. Heitman and Cheryl A. Heitman to Brandon Stetzenbach and Jessica Stetzenbach, section 13, township 45, range 22.
Paul Michael Selken to Paul Michael Selken Trustee and Paul Michael Selken Family Trust, section 22, township 45, range 20; section15, township 45, range 20.
Karen L. Case and Jerry L. Case to Karen L. Case Trustee, Jerry L. Case Trustee and Karen L. Case Living Trust, Letourneaus 3rd Addition, lot 50.
JMW Real Estate LLC to Maria Nandho Salvador, Morey’s Addition, lot 7, block 1.
Michael Glenn and Kevin Henderson to Carissa M. Allen, Hale R.L. Addition, lot 5, block 2.
July 16
Wesley M. Brown and Edward L. Brown to Jason L. Yelton and Lori A. Yelton, section 8, township 46, range 20.
Anthony M. Corroo and Natalie Karagianis to Sara J. Bunch, Heck’s Addition, lot 4; section 8, township 45, range 21.
Michael L. Jenkins and Tesa Jenkins to Jill A. Ruoff, West View Addition, lots 25 and 26, block 12.
Norman L. Inman to Murio C. Jones and Kimberly S. Jones, section 18, township 45, range 21.
Cynthia L. Gerke, Larry W. Jaeger, and Nicholas A. Gerke to Gary A. McMullin Family Trust, section 11, township 45, range 20.
Elizabeth Ann Bryant and Charles Clifford Bryant to Lisa P. Baker and Irston A. Baker, section 34, township 44, range 20.
Wilburn K. Salmons Jr., to CSC Property Holdings LLC, East Side Subdivision, lots 17 through 20.
July 17
Scott A. Schroder and Lynette L. Schroeder to Derek Wiskur and Lisa Wiskur, Woodlawn Estates, lot 27.
Jason S. Myers to Christina M. Rogers, Westside Addition, lots 13 through 15, block 2.
Kapital Construction Co, LLC to Jeremy R. Pyle and Kari J. Pyle, section 14, township 45, range 22.
Ray L. Washburn and Gloria L. Washburn to Kapital Carpentry LLC, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Terry M. Albert and Daniel S. Albert to Rosalba Carranza and Enrique Ramirez-Granados, Village Green, lot 7.
Robert L. Brines to Gerald St. Cyr and Mi Kyung Lee, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lots 7 and 8, block 22.
July 18
Connie Pell to Aleksandr Kapitula and Olga Kapitula, Thompson Hills Addition, lots 40 through 43.
Donald W. Dority and Kathleen E. Dority to Bgatov Living Trust, West View Addition lots 3 and 4, block 2.
Charles W. Brown, Sr., and Margaret Ann Brown, to Bradley Argenbright, Traci Argenbright, Bobby Jewell Jr., and Taylor Jewell, McVey’s 3rd Addition, lot 5, block 1.
July 19
Terry N. LeCroy and Judith A. LeCroy to Carl Thomas LeCroy, section 33, township 44, range 21.
Samuel R. Kempton and Madeline R. Kempton to Geoff W. Bendien and Carolyn L. Bendien, Walnut Hills South, lot 6.
Grace A. Leicher to William M. Trout Jr., Dundee Place lots 4 and 5, block 3.
Donald Lee Brown and Barbara S. Brown to Vladimir Kmet and Olga Kmet, section 22, township, range 21.
Mark Bendorf and Jamie Bendorff to Alan Ream, Sherri J. Ream and Linden L. Ream, section 22, township 46, range 21.
Jagpal S. Godal to David Luke Virgil, Hunter’s Ridge 3rd Subdivision, lot 99.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to JSM Properties LLC, Hughesville lots 1 through 4, township 44, range 22.
James C. Meyer and Patricia Meyer to Mitchell G. Tiffany and Connie Tiffany, Prairie Heights, lot 3.
Vincent Barrett Murray and Conchetta Yvette Murray, Daniel Hieronymus, Robbins Addition lots 8 and 9, block 1.
