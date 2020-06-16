June 1
Marsha A. Emo to Shannon Ward and Tatuny Ward, Glendale Place lot 51.
Dmitriy Makovsky and Natalya Makovsky to Ernest D. Zimmerman, section 23, township 46, range 23.
SL Ward LLC to Luke D. Gieschen, Westmoreland Place Addition lots 2 and 3, block 1.
Mark A. Pohl and Rafaela Pohl to Jennifer Marie Guy, Chapel Woods Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 30
Jonathan Ray Ehlers and Amanda M. Ehlers to Janet R. O’Connell and John D. O’Connell, Katy Trail West 5th Plat, lot 24.
Connie S. McLaughlin to Cheyenne Victoria Waggoner, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lots 11 and 12, block 10.
Richard L. Lehman and Alice V. Lehman to Vitaliy Tyshkun and Christina Tyshkun, section 32, township 44, range 22.
Terri Ballard to Pedro A. Contreras Bernadine Isabell Contreras Hale and Gentry Addition lots 4 through 6, block 13.
Aleksey Tsurkan and Lyubov Tsurkan to Rostislav Zhdanyuk and Tetiana Zhdanyuk, Hunters Ridge 7th Subdivision lot 104.
Kenneth W. Flowers and Patricia Ann Flowers to Gregory E. Ficken and Teresa R. Ficken, section 26, township 45, range 22.
June 2
John J. Randall and Angela T. Randall to Nick Palecek and Angela Palecek, Dresden lots 27 and 28; Dresden lots 49 through 52.
Sheryl G. Groves to Nathaniel R. Schaffer and Jennifer R. Schaffer, S and G Addition, lot 18.
Jennifer Reynolds to City of Smithton, Smithton lot 2, block 8.
Christopher K. Schcot to James Iliff Jr., West View Addition 2nd Part lot 25, block 23.
Kenneth M. Dake and Brenda K. Dake to Rieckhoff Ranch Land Company LLC, section 28 and 29, township 46, range 22.
Herbert Knoeferel and Claudia J. Knoeferel to Nick Knoeferel and Emily Knoeferel, Woodlawn lot 69.
Gary P. Harrison to Michael R. Harrison and Carrie Lynn Harrison, section 35, township 46, range 23; section 27, township 46, range 23; section 34, township 46, range 23; section 26, township 46, range 23.
June 3
ADCO Properties LLC to S. Gen 1 Enterprises LLC, Belle Place, lots 1 through 5, block 6.
Elliot Management Services Co. to S. Gen 1 Enterprises, Original Plat Sedalia lots 1 through 7, block 2.
J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co. to S. Gen 1 Enterprises LLC, Original Plat Sedalia lots 8 through 12, block 1.
Brandon W. Wallace and Heather E. Wallace to Megan Underwood and Blake Underwood, Glendale Place lot 46.
Stonehenge Enterprises LLC to Jessie R. Wallace, Ritters Addition block 12.
June 4
James A. Boulaugh and Laura M. Boulaugh to Boyd L. Dennis and Cathy A. Dennis, Chapel Wood Estates 5th Subdivision resurvey of lots 45 through 47, lot 45.
Danny Johnson and Betty Johnson to Ashley A. Savage, section 34, township 45, range 21.
Nancy Lorene Aitken and Eric Aitken to Elias Alfonso Pacheco Batres, Ritters Addition, lot 3, block 1.
Rusty Hout and Sherry Hout to Viola Mae Staten, Original Plat Sedalia lot 12, block 8.
Catherine Farris to Janice Wiser, section 11, township 45, range 21.
E.W. Thompson Inc. to Deer Brook Villas Phase III LP, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Fred T. Caruthers Jr. and Kimberly Sue Caruthers to Kimberly Sue Caruthers Trustee, Fred T. Caruthers Jr., Trustee and Caruthers Joint Living Trust, Carlene Subdivision lot 2.
Leonid Tsurkan, Sima Tsurkan and John Tsurkan to Roman Gopa, section 4, township 45, range 21.
June 5
Francisco Reyes and Barbara Reyes to Sima Tsurkan, Chaney's Addition, lot 2, block 1.
RKJ Rentals LLC to Martha Guadalupe Angel Saldana and Pablo Alvarando Saldana, Parkside Subdivision, lot 14, block 2.
Lyudmila Shcherbina and Aleksander Scherbina to Aztech Contracting LLC, Katy Trail West 5th Plat, lot 11.
Gerald D. Ulmer and Linda Ulumer to Magno Aglilar and Jennifer Aglilar, Ritchey’s 1st Addition, lot 5, block 9.
Belle Verde Properties Ltd. Co. to ShoutGun LLC, Menard Plaza lot 6.
Brent Rigby to Someday Investments LLC, Barretts JR First, block 6
Shane M. Borgmeyer and Kathryn Peterson to Vance E. Zequerira Roth and Terri L. Oswald, Arlington Heights Addition, block 5.
Jeffrey D. Clark to David R. Hulett and Kimberly R. Knipfer Hulett, Eaglebrook Farm, lot 20.
E.W. Thompson Inc. to Deer Brook Villas Phase III LP, section 6, township 45, range 21.
George Ditzfeld to Scott W. Groshans and Bonnie L. Groshans, McVey’s 3rd Addition, lot 6, block 1.
James C. Finley, Nancy J. Finley and Finley Family Trust to Home Heating and Air Conditioning of Missouri LLC, Original Plat of Sedalia lots 1 through 4, block 30; Smith D.H. Addition lots 1 through 5, block 2.
MCH Properties LLC to Ruth A. Perkins, Monsees Lake Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 59.
Jeffrey Roberts and Sarajane Roberts to Destanie T. Anderson, Jackson and Montgomery's Addition, block 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.