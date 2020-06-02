May 18
Irina Soyarkov and Vyacheslav Soyarkov to BM Investment LLC, Southgate 3rd Addition, lot 9.
Michael D. Pirtle and Heather M. Naylor to Shawn Naylor and Heather M. Naylor, Southwest Village, lot 8, block 2.
Zachary Lee Jones and Ashley Diane Jones to Timothy Morris and Kayla Wiesner, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 76.
Mitchell D. Gant to Zeus Properties LLC, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Hubert Andrew Fisher to Coty A. Comfort. Section 4, township 45, range 23.
Robert Dean Hayden and Barbara Jo Hayden to Robert Dean Hayden Trustee, Robert Dean Hayden Trust, Barbara Jo Hayden Trust, section 2, township 46, range 21; section 11, township 46, range 21.
Avel Kryshchendyuk and Helen Kryshchendyuk to Pavel Kryshchendyuk, Singers Regina Subdivision, lots 10 and 11.
May 19
John Drum and Terry Drum to DGOG La Monte M002192020LLC, La Monte Highland Addition lot 9.
Steve A. Boggs to Billy Ray Ebarb and Amy Lynn Ebarb, Letts 3rd Addition lot 10, block 1.
May 20
Jean A. Osborn to Brian Dickinson and Rose Ann Dickinson, section 3, township 46, range 23.
Morton Custom Construction Contracting LLC to Nikolay I. Voytukhov and Yekaterina I. Voytukhov, Lawndale Addition, lots 64 and 65.
Ramey Construction Co. Inc. to Nikolay I. Voytukhov and Yekaterina I. Voytukhov, Lawndale Addition lots 64 and 65.
Tonya J. Johnson and Michael C. Johnson to Tonya J. Johnson and Michael J. Johnson, section 28, township 47, range 21.
Beverly J. Reedy to Terry Drum and John Drum, Rolling Meadows Estates, lot 3.
Craig A. Scroggins to Susanna Smith and Brian Smith, section 28, township 44, range 22.
MFA Petroleum Co. to Otten Small Engine LLC, Pacific Heights lots 15 through 18, block 18.
May 21
Kenneth E. Weikal to Virginia E. Weikal Trust and Stephen E. Weikal Trustee, section 20, township 46, range 23.
Marcos Flores to Hector M. Paez Beltran, Smith and Cottons 6th Addition, lots 10 and 11, block 1.
Wendell Zimmerman and Dana Zimmerman to Corey Richard Masterson and Danni Lee Masterson, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Darrell Hughes to Patrick Brown and Felicia Brown, Pacific Heights lot 15, block 11.
May 22
Joseph F. Kowalski and Dorothy P. Kowalski to Matthew Kowalski, Jefferies Subdivision, lot 11.
Michael A. Goodman and Christal L. Goodman to Terri A. Coombs, sections 16 and 17, township 46, range 21.
Dillner Enterprises LLC to Anne M. Townsend, Parkview Revised, lots 7 and 8, block 8.
Faith Baptist Church of Sedalia to Marc A. Dalumpines, Suburban Place lot 1, block 1.
Barbara J. Musslin to Mark Esquivel, section 3, township 45, range 21.
David M. Brockman to Ruth H. Yoder Trustee, Moses E. Yoder Trustee and Yoder Revocable Living Trust, section 22, township 47, range 23.
Raymond Burgesses and Jessica Burgess to Erin N. Gottschalk, La Monte lots 207 through 209, block Q.
