June 15
David Edward Cooley and Laura A. Cooley to Yevgeniy Sergeyvenich Zykin, section 1, township 43, range 23.
Amy E. Thompson to Diane Guariglia, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Yuri Brichevaya and Alia Brichevaya to Eduard Pedgurschi and Lyudmila Pedgurschi, Katy Trail Wset Phase 2, lot 23.
Knox Enterprises LLC to Johnathon D. Skrzypzak, section 11, township 45, range 21.
Catherine Farris to Janice Wiser, section 11, township 45, range 21.
Allison Asbury and Nicholas Asbury to Brendan Wayne Brown and Tor Steven Sorensen, section 12, township 45, range 20.
June 16
Samuel Weaver and Jenna Weaver to Joseph M. Dancy and Shanna N. Dancy, section 17, township 46, range 23.
Victoria Kottman to Anatoliy Yerbovshchuk and Nadezhda Yerbovshchuk, section 5, township, 44, range 23.
Kenneth W. Norton and Deborah A. Norton, to Justin Dick and Darinda Dick, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Connie Sue Grotzinger, Larry Grotzinger, Todd Brauer, Donald Grotzinger, Cara Grotzinger, Devenin Self, Marcus Self, Travis Grotzinger, Lisa Grotzinger, Lori Gratzinger Hanger, Lee Haney, Lee Grotzinger, Denise Grotzinger, Denise Grotzinger, Karry Scott, Katherine Merbney, Charles Marbney, Tammy Stanphill and Roy Stanphill to Lee Grotzinger, Denise Grotzinger and Karry Scott, section 13, township 45, range 22.
June 17
Henry E. Roberts Jr. and Rachel D. Randall to Kristyn Siegel, Smithton lots 1 and 2, block 14.
Dennis Gerken Jr. and Jacquelyn A. Gerken to Amanda N. Wathen, West View Addition 2nd Part, lots 16 and 17, block 24.
Timothy E. Doogs and Gina L. Doogs to Robert Napier and Brenda C. Infante, section 10, township 44, range 21.
June 18
Gerald R. Moore and M. Kay Moore to Eric N. West and Kristen M. West, Walnut Hills County Club Estates Revised part 1, lot 45.
Eric N. West and Kristen M. West to Beau J. Giffen and Jessica A. Giffen, Hunters Ridge lot 5.
Susan M. Butts Trustee and Butts Family Revocable Intervivos Trust to Lindsey Snurr and Austin Simons, La Monte lots 378 through 380, block N; section 14, township 46, range 23.
Lifra Properties LLC to Gina Lynn Shaw, West View Addition, lot 32, block 18.
Ryan J. Eigsti, Stephanie J. Eigsti, Micah L. Eigsti and Faith Eigsti, to Ryan J. Eigsti and Stephanie J. Eigsti, section 10, township 48, range 20.
June 19
Debbie Lynn Siron, Charles Rosser Siron Jr., David W. Howe and Susan M. Howe to Libby Heflin and Reid G. Swearingen, Walnut Hills Country Club Estates Revised part 2, lot 101; section 12, township 45, range 22.
Caleb A. Huntsman and Emily Huntsman to Alexandra L. Reid, Chapel Woods Estates Revised lots 5 and 6.
Zachary Tyler Howell to Jasper Lutz, Smithton lots 1 and 2, block 35.
Nicole Marie Schmidt and Louis Wade Schmidt to Tyler A. Keifer and Heather Hopp Keifer, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 1, Lot 7.
Erika Y. Ramirez and Luis Oswald Diaz to Juan Frausto, Smith and Potters 2nd Addition, lots 4 through 6, block 4.
Jon Nelson Jr. and Charlene Leuhart to Kateryna Kolyesnykova, section 32, township 44, range 21.
Melvin D. Cramer and Mary Cramer to City of Houstonia, Houstonia Longan lots 7 through 11, block 15.
