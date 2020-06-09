May 26
Sedalia Rentals LLC to Richland Properties LLC, Heard’s 2nd Addition, lots 13 and 14, block 12; Heard’s 2nd Addition, lots 16 and 17, block 3; Barret and Metskers lots 4 and 5, block 6; Crescent Hill lot 27, block 3; West View Addition lots 28 and 29, block 15; West View Addition 2nd Part lots 22 through 24, block 27; West View Addition lot 13, block 19; Robbins Addition lot 18, block 19; Parkview Addition lots 9 and 10, block 4; Parkview Revised lots 7 through 9, block 4; Martin and Cottons 4th Addition lot 1, block 10; Barrett & Metskers lots 2 and 3, block 18, Ware Village Addition lot 7; E Brown Addition, lot 7, block 1; section 3, township 45, range 21. Terry W. Hemme and Terri J. Hemme to David Cachero and Jennifer Cachero, Smithton lots 2 and 3, block 12.
Lakeview Loan Services LLC to Best Life Properties LLC Sunset Subdivision lots 5 and 6.
Lindsay D. Cater and Jimmy Chance Cater to Elena Graham and Casey Graham, Glendale Place, lot 52.
Jennae J. Bartz and Jeremy Bartz to Jamie Nardi, Crescent Hill lot 2, block 3.
Camille M. Bawcom and Breden J. Bawcom to Katerina Vinnichuk, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 57; West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 58, drainage easement.
Martha L. Briscoe to Billy J. Boatman and Judy G. Boatman, Brooking Park Village 4th Plat, lot 18.
Christina Cram to BGATOV Living Trust, Hale and Gentry Addition lot 4, block 5.
Heather L. Brockman and Brian Brockman to Anna K. Harvey, Crandalls Subdivision lot 12, block B.
May 27
Michael A. Geier and Linda S. Geier to Kenneth D. Walker, section 2, township 43, range 23.
Katherine N. Hanna to Majestic Granite LLC, Stewart, JR Addition corrected plat, lot 7, block 1.
May 28
Ensign Properties LLC to Heleamandrive LLC, Crescent Creek Addition Part 2, re-plat of lot I, lot 31.
Ensign Properties LLC to AMMONDRIVE 44 LLC, Booneville Townhomes, lots 1 through 9.
Patrick B. Wilson and Kelsey Wilson to Bryan Michael Stevenson, Maplewood 11th Subdivision lot 116.
AIP Investments LLC to Fred T. Caruthers Jr., and Kimberly Sue Caruthers, Carlene Subdivision lot 2.
Aztech Contracting LLC to Patrick B. Wilson and Kelsey M. Wilson, Prairie Heights lot 20.
Carmen L. Smith and Darian Smith to Alex M. Dake and Emily L. Dake, Good Pastures Estates, lot 3, block A; section 15, township 45, range 21.
Jeanne Catherine Reed to Elizabeth Yelton and Dale Yelton, Brooking Park Village 6th Plat, lot 26.
Alicia L. Park to Ashley M. Schroder, Parkview Revised, lots 19 and 20, block 3.
May 29
Fred W. Smith and Debra D. Smith to Fred W. Smith Trustee, Debra Diane Smith Trustee and Fred and Debra Smith Trust, South park Addition lots 11 through 15, block 3; section 33, township 46, range 21.
Herman S. Collier and Debra K. Collier to Yevgeni Zayats and Sergey Zayats, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Blake Underwood and Megan Underwood to Gina R. Foster Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision, lots 25 and 26, block 1.
Terra L. Stovall and Brandon Stovall to Codel Randall Aker, Green Ridge lots 9 and 10, block 6.
John K. Kroeger Construction LLC to Walnut Park Community Association, Walnut Park 3, lot 1.
John K. Kroeger Construction LLC to Loel Fischer, Walnut Park 3, lot 1, Unit B.
Joshua C. Woody to Rebeccah McGinness and Roberta McGinness, West View Addition, lots 19 through 21, block 12.
Taylor M. Thomas and Kevin E. Thomas to John Daniel Bates and Ashley Marie Bates, Bloess and Routszong lot 4, block 2.
