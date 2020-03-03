Feb. 18
Tessa Welton to Jeff Nichols and Shannon Nichols, Cambridge Village, lot 14.
Yuri Bozhko and Nataliya Bozhko to Daniel V. Lupandin, section 14, township 45, range 22.
Aleksandr Shcherbina and Lyudmila Shcherbina to Michael E. Gertz and Stacey H. Gertz, Katy Trail West 5th plat, lot 32.
Feb. 19
David G. Strobel and Cynthia Strobel to David G. Strobel and Cynthia Strobel, section 11, township 46, range 23.
Jeanette Rae Gordon, Tim Gordon, Karen Kay Zahringer, Jacob Anderson, Jamie Anderson, Joshua Anderson, and Connie Anderson to Kenneth E. Elliott and Mary E. Elliott, Arlington Heights Addenda block H; Carlene Subdivision lots 5 and 6; section 15, township 45, range 21.
Feb. 20
Matthew Warren Fischer and Jessica Holly Fischer to Gabrielle Elizabeth Miner and Matthew Warren Fisher, Hale and Gentry Addition, lots 8 through 11, block 5.
Charles D. Bahner and Patricia Bahner to Rattlesnake Hills Farms LLC, section 25, township 47, range 20.
Stafford M. Swearingen and Gena H. Swearingen, to Marsha Emo, West View Addition lot 6, block 22.
Lawrence J. Klein to Kropf Properties LLC, west View Addition lot 24, block 10.
Phillip P. Yankee and Janet S. Yankee to Steven D. Holtz and Leslie A. Holtz, Whispering Oaks, lots 1 through 3; section 31, township 45, range 21.
Fredrick G. Lee and Kimberly A. Kenfield- Lee to Mervin L. Hoover, Margaret Watts 1st Addition, lot 2, block 2.
Zela Fern Harris to Vladislav Soyarkov and Pavel Olefrienko, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Chad C. Harter and Shannon Harter to CHL Investments LLC, Herda 2nd Addition, lots 1 through 3, block 9.
Feb. 21
Valarie Swanson, Keith Swanson, Kathy Hopper, and Phillip Hopper to James P. Crowe and Teresa L. Crowe, McVey’s 4th Addition. Lots 7 and 8, block 2.
Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC to Junior College District of Sedalia Missouri, section 36, township 46, range 22.
Jaret M. Snapp and June M. Snapp to Trenton Matthew Snapp, section 33, township 46, range 20.
Robby Kreisler and Kristina Kreisler to Shane Graeser, Smithton lots 10 through 12, block 5.
Benscoter Properties LLC to Tyler Jacob Freitas and Autumn Freitas, Coes Addition lot 2, block 4.
