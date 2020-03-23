March 9
Paul Bassett and Michelle Bassett to Monty L. Christenberry and Autumn S. Christenberry, Woodland Estates Replat lot 1A.
March 10
Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, Joann M. Miller, William H. Yoder Sr., and Perry T. Miller to Nelson H. Yoder and Susie J. Yoder, section 7, township 43, range 23.
Perry T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, Joann M. Miller and William H. Yoder Sr., to Aaron D. Derweiler, section 7, township 43, range 23.
Perry T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, Joann M. Miller, William N. Yoder Sr., to Perry T, Miller and Edna C. Miller, section 7 and 8, township 43, range 23.
Perry T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, JoAnn M. Miller and William H. Yoder Sr., to Nelson W. Herschberger and Rhoda R. Herschberger, section 7, township 43, range 23.
Perry T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, Joann M. Miller, William H. Yoder Sr., to Willis R. Miller and Joann M. Miller, section 8, township 43, range 23.
Perry T. Miller Edna C. Miller, Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, Joann M. Miller, William H. Yoder Sr., to Mary Ann Yoder and William H. Yoder Sr., section 8, township 43, range 23.
Petty T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, William H. Yooder Sr., Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller, and Joann M. Miller to Rudy A. Byler, section 7, township 43, range 23.
John Tsurkan and Sima Tsurkan to Brage Wilson, Hale and Gentry Addition lot 6, block 10.
Lori Lynn Wright to State of Missouri and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, Walnut Shade Subdivision, lot 1; section 2, township 45, range 22.
Mary E. Goff to State of Missouri and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, West Walnut Hills lot 1; section 6, township 45, range 21.
Sedalia Country Club Inc., to State of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission; section 12, township 45, range 22; section 2, township 45, range 22; section 6, township 45, range 21.
Hunters Ridge Development Inc., to State of Missouri, section 2, township 45, range 22. Foster Family Trust to State of Missouri and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, Hunters Ridge lots 12 and 13.
Timothy E. Doogs and Gina L. Doogs to Whitney L. Hurt, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 11, block 15.
E.W. Thompson Inc., to Tiger Properties and Investments LLC., Thompson Addition Part 5, lot 10; section 6, township 45, range 21.
March 11
DAS Construction LLC to Robert G. Easter and Joan E. Easter, Gables Phase 1, lot 5; section 17, township 45, range 21.
March 12
Melissa Burkhalter and Clinton Burkhalter to Zachary T. Russell and Ashley N. Russell, section 20, township 44, range 23.
Dustin Lee Pyle to Raeanne L. Spears, Woods Addition lot 7, block B.
Hugh H. Walker to Johnson Farms Inc. Hill Crest Addition, lots 201 through 204.
Triple G. Enterprises LLC to Gary D. Smith and Linda L. Smith, Smith and Martins 1st Addition lot 44, block 6.
Taisiya Ishchuk to Aleksandr Karokotov, section 2, township 45, range 23.
Johnnie W. Holem, Holem Living Trust, and Lurleen Holem to Broyles and Matz Properties LLC, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition lots 1 and 2, block 38.
March 13
Petty T. Miller, Edna C. Miller, William H. Yoder Sr., Mary Ann Yoder, Willis R. Miller and Joann M. Miller to John A. Detweiler and Esther L. Detweiler, section 7, township 43, range 23.
John K. Kroeger Construction LLC to Carol J. Rugen, Walnut Park 3, section 1.
Home Quality Rentals LLC to Maria G. Carlos Marcos, Ives Addition lots 5 through 7, block 3.
Bradley W. Lesmeister to Jobe Family Trust, J.H. Subdivision, lots 4 and 5, block 3.
Carol J. Rugen to Gina Marie Hayes, Letourneau's Addition, lot 6.
Darla D. Honn to Christopher B. Diller and Lisa C. Diller, section 11, township 44, range 22.
Bradley K. Bureta and Rose L. Bureta to Deina Stockstill, La Monte lots 196 and 197, block O; La Monte lots 138 through 141, block O.
Deina Hill to Deina Hill, La Monte lots 196 and 197, block ); La Monte lots 138 through 141, block.
Michael Lee Sproles to Rhonda Ahern and Nathan C. Ahern, Katy Trail Estates lot 141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.