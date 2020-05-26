May 11
US Bank to Marco Cervantes and Rosa M. Cervantes, Hale and Gentry Addition, lot 9, block 9.
Charles R. Marshall and Carolyn M. Marshall to Charles R. Marshall Trustee, Carolyn M. Marshall Trustee, Charles R. Marshall Trust and Carolyn M. Marshall Trust, section 3 and 4, township 44, range 21; section 22, township 45, range 22.
Kevin M. Reque and Paige C. Reque to John Campbell and Cringuta Campbell, Hunters Ridge 2nd Subdivision, lot 18.
Expert Construction LLC to Kevin Mantonya, Robbins Addition, lots 1 and 2, block 3.
Jerry L. Visentin and Susan K. Visentin to Charles S. Pappert II and Kirra S. Pappert, West View Addition 2nd Part lots 18 and 19, block 18.
Mark K. Foster and Angela Foster to James Stromblad and Laura Stromblad, Southwest Village, lot 11, block 1.
Vladimir Tutevich and Vera Tutevich to Yuriy Brichevoy and Alla Brichevaya, section 21, township 47, range 21.
May 12
Phillip D. Bratton and Erin R. Bratton to Clinton R. Arledge and Jenny Lea Arledge, Katy Trail Estates Replat lot 21.
Matz Properties LLC to David Cachero and Jennifer Cachero, West View Addition, lots 6 and 7, block 4.
Sherry K. Harris to Kaylee Poisal, Section 9, township 45, range 21.
David W. Scheid and Stephanie D. Scheid to SVA Holdings LLC, Rainbow Addition 2nd Subdivision, lots 24 and 25, block 7.
Joseph Wayne Status and Stephanie Staus to Gina L. Doogs and Timothy E. Doogs, section 9, township 44, range 21.
May 13
Southwestern Bell Telephone Company to Pettis County of Missouri, section 34, township 46, range 21.
Kostyantyn Kloyesnykov and Maria Kloyesnykov to Vadim K. Ivanov, Deer Lake Estates, lot 6.
Pioneer Properties LLC to Leo E. Petree and Vickie L. Petree, Parkview revised lots 27 and 28, block 8.
May 14
Grigoriy Kuzmenko and Dorina Kuzmenko to Yevgeniya Fedorov, Rolling Hills replat lot 8, lot 6.
Jeffrey L. Morris and Susan M. Morris to Mark Tolmachev Country Club Addition, lots 6 and 7, block 5.
Michael Moore and Josefina Moore to C&E Excavating Inc., Town of Lincoln, lot 17.
Carla S. Childers to Carla S. Childers and Robert P. Rennison, section 2, township 45, range 23.
Tony J. Johnson and Michael C. Johnson to Michael C. Johnson and Tonya J. Johnson, section 28, township 47, range 21.
H&M Farms LLC to LE, TRI OUOC, section 18, township 45, range 22.
May 15
Jones Brothers Farms Inc. to Shea Jones and Megan Jones, section 33, township 47, range 23.
Kaycee Rella Breen to Jushua Damien Thompson, section 10, township 44, range 21.
Lee Grotzinger and Donald Grotzinger to Alfredo Gonzalez, Martin and Cottons 3rd Addition, lots 3 and 4, block 5.
John K. Kroeger Construction LLC to Kristopher Yonker and Megan Yonker, Gables Phase I, lot 14; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Tiffany L. Mitchell to Adam D. Grover, Maplewood 3rd Subdivision, lot 21.
Kristopher D. Yonker and Megan M. Yonker to Matthew Thomas Heath and Kati Marie Heath, Prairie Heights, lot Andrew Kranichfield and Marsha Kranichfield to Jonathon E. Owens and Joanna Lea Owens, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 23, block 2.
Sharron L. Roberts and Tywanna R. Roberts to David A. Arriaga and Hanna Kaitlyn Arriage, Taylors Subdivision block E Arlington Heights lot 1.
