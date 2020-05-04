April 20
Judy M. Stevenson to Dennis Curtis Bryan Trustee, Linda Fay Bryan Trustee, Bryan Family Trust, section 29, township 45, range 20.
Jeremiah J. Young and Margaret E. Young to Phillip Bratton and Erin Bratton, section 14, township 45, range 22.
Max E. Mitchell and Deborah G. Mitchell to Daniel Woolery and Meghan E. Woolery, Barrett and Metskers, lots 7 through 12, block 7,
Phillip D. Ximinies and Madison Therese Ann Ballanger to Phillip D. Ximinies Jr., Lawndale Addition lots 32 and 33.
April 22
Wendy Jean Biach to Biach Family Trust, Maplewood 8th Subdivision, lot 61.
Maurice Cooley and Mandy Cooley to Bradley Wayne Lesmeister and Malinda Fay McBride, section 34, township 45, range 21.
Mary Katherine Cope to Richard Paul Beard II, section 19, township 45, range 20.
April 23
Gregory A. Bauman to Gregory A. Bauman, Hunters Ridge 2nd Subdivision lot 21.
Citizens Farmers Bank of Cole Camp to Pioneer Properties LLC, Parkside Subdivision lots 11 and 12, block 2.
Sedalia Rentals LLC to Pioneer Properties LLC, Woodlawn lot 19.
Harry Simons to Raymond A. Samson and Laura A. Samson, Browns E.T. 2nd and 3rd Addition lots 2 and 3, block 2.
Casey Belt and Lacy Belt to Cody Morris and Cassandra L. Morris, Green Ridge lots 1 through 4, block 15.
April 24
Charles W. Riggs Jr., and Crystal E. Riggs to Joshua K. Nau and Desirae R. Nau, section 34, township 45, range 20.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Bethlehem Baptist Church, sections 4 and 5, township 44, range 21.
Karry W. Scott, Donald W. Grotzinger, Cara Grotzinger, Lee W. Grotzinger, Denise Grotzinger, Devenia L. Self and Marcus Self to Heather Lee C. Sayers and Daniel E. Sayers, section 14, township 45, range 22.
Clyde Schwermer and Linda Schwermer to John D. Tardieu and Ashley G. Tardieu, section 24, township 45, range 22.
William A. Cheyne Jr., and Melany Kathryn Cheyne to Erica C. Kinner, Bullards S K Subdivision lot 1, block 2; east Sedalia lot 10.
