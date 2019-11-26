Nov. 12
Dennis W. Sieving and Julie A. Sieving to Dennis Sieving Trust and Dennis Sieving Trustee, Woodland Estates Replat, lot 7.
Thomas D. Sutton and Phoebe Sutton to Abel Cpascoal Guillerminade De Carlos, Clifton Woods Addition, lot 7, block D.
James Keith Ollison to Paul Southard and Jennifer L. Southard, section 14, township 45, range 20.
Kenneth Hampy to Vasiliy Melnik and Alina Melnik, Barrett and Metskers lots 1 and 2, block 3.
Ryan J. Morris and Kelsie Morris to Slward LLC, Southwest Village lot 12, block 5.
Anthony B. Monsees and Patricia A. Monsees to Monsees Realty Company LLC, Sees Subdivision lot 5.
Nov. 13
Mike Johnson and Michelle Johnson to Michala A. Lankford, Trent Langford, and Allison Van Wig, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition, lot 7, block 24.
Richard Bozarth and Colleen Bozarth to Gary D. Bozarth and Joy D. Bozarth, Pacific Heights lot 6, block 16.
Ima F. Andrews and Ronnie E. Andrews to Bailey C. Poynter, East Sedalia lots 16 through 20.
Nov. 14
Amy B. Thompson to Austin Stovall, 820 W. Broadway.
Sydney L. Jones to Deanna Donnell and Tristan Rother, Smithton lots 10 through 12, block 7.
Melville Enterprises LLC to Walton Real Estate Development LLC, Hale and Gentry Addition lot 6, block 20.
Nov. 15
Frank L. Garrison to Dorothy A. Pearce and Callas W. Pearce, Brooking Park Village 7th Plat, lot 32.
Matthew C. Maggard to R. Styles Financial LLC, Martin and Smith Addition lots 4 and 5, block 37.
Robert J. Hartley, Alicia Hartley, and Donald G. Hartley to John Hughes, section 9, township 45, range 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.