Oct. 28
Michael David Sanders and Patricia Sanders to Rick R. Dority and Katherine A. Dority, section 27, township 45, range 21.
Douglas A. Ray and Annette R. Ray to Evan Brawner and Caitlyn Woicyk, Quail Run 1st Subdivision, lot 220.
Justin E. Taber and Christina Taber to Igor Sapozhnikov and Yulila Shylna, Westlake Village Plat 3, lot 260.
Larry E. Deck to Larry E. Deck Trustee and Larry E. Deck Revocable Living Trust, section 10, township 47, range 21.
Ryan L. Chitwood and Angela Chitwood to Gayle D. Hunt Ramsdill and Loren P. Ramsdill, Hughesville Pope 1st Addition, lots 12 through 18, block 15.
James O. Snavely and Hazel M. Snavely to Henry Hatfield and Chaundra Shults, Nugents Subdivision lots 1 and 2; lots 5 through 10.
Linda G. Thompson to Ralph P. Briese Jr., and Gayle E. Briese, section 23, township 47, range 22.
Univest LLC to Marty M. Sauerbrei and Beverly J. Sauerbrei, Hammanns Subdivision, lots 1 and
Oct. 29
Misty D. Gray and Jason A. Gray to Madaleine Oswald, McVey’s 3rd Addition, lots 8 and 9, block 2.
Richard W. Neumann and Jack Neumann to Clyde G. Derringer and Velma J. Derringer, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lot 9, block 27.
Katherine Demasters, Stephen A. Demasters, Sarah B. Demasters and James David Richburg II to Jackie E. Miller and Marlene L. Miller, Stewart JR Addition Corrected Plat, lots 2 through 4, block 6.
Pavel P. Timoshchuk and Oksana Timoshchuk to Vitaliy Shkuropat and Inna Shkuropat, Basin Fork, lot 14.
John Brennan and Karen Brennan to Trent Alan Ream, section 22, township 46, range 21.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp., to Hunter A. Bottcher, Lisa Harding, Mike Harding, and Madison P. Bottcher, Maplewood 9th Subdivision lot 90.
Kroeger Properties LLC to Mapleleaf Rentals LLC, Barrett and Metskers lot 3, block 3; Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lot 3, block 11; Campbell Addition lots 7 and 8, block 9; Porters Subdivision Black 4 Jackson and Montgomery’s Addition lots 2 and 3; Hale R.L. Addition lot 1, block 4; McKees Addition lot 9, block 1; Letts Addition lot 9, block 1; section 3, township 45, range 21.
Oct. 30
Maksim Shevchenko and Marina Shevchenko to Caleb A. Laurent and Kesha Joy L. Laurent, section 14, township 45, range 22.
Trevor B. Bell to Rostislav Zhdanyuk and Tetiana Zhdanyuk, Katy Trail Estates, lots 21 through 23 and lot 33.
Madisen P. Bottcher, Hunter A. Bottcher, Mike Harding, and Lisa Harding to Madisen P. Bottcher, Hunter A. Bottcher, Mike Harding, and Lisa Harding, Maplewood 9th Subdivision, lot 90.
Oct. 31
Andrew Melnychenko and Lilya Melnychenko to Hartridge Properties LLC, Hoff and Madans 2nd Addition, lot 3, block 1.
Hilliary Owens to Davielle J. McCoy, South Park Addition lot 1, block 8; South Park Addition, lot 14, block 8.
James D. Green and Treasure D. Green to Hilliary D. Owens, Southgate Addition, lot 30.
Nov. 1
Randall K. Kelly to Joshua Bell, Smithton lots 5 and 6, block 19.
Specialized New Homes LLC to Dimitry Olejenic, Rolling Hills Replat Lot 8, lot 12.
Deborah L. Graham and Gary Graham to Blake L. Larue and Mikaela E.R. Larue, section 13, township 45, range 22.
Donna R. Farmer and Francis E. Farmer to Rube R. Wakley and Nancy K. Wakley, Southwest Village lots 42 and 43, block 1.
Nicholas C. Palecek and Angela J. Palecek to Mihail Kopytin, section 15, township 46, range 21.
Neil Alan Yeater and Savannah L. Yeater to Best Life Properties, Monsees Lakes Estates, lot 17.
Kroeger Properties LLC to Ryan D. Potter and Cheyenne C. Bleck, Stewart JR Addition Corrected Plat, lot 1, block 3.
Sarah J. Soverns and Larry D. Soverns to Ashley N. Newton and Brett D. Newton, section 22, township 48, range 20; section 27, township 48, range 20.
Jack l. Kaufman to Antonio Chinchilla, Heards Addition, lot 6, block 4.
Heather Chambers, Rick Chambers and Dustin Meyer to MEL Vending LLC, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lots 1 and 2, block 22.
Glenn R. Sparks and Virginia G. Sparks to Roger G. Carter and Sue A. Carter, section 27, township 46, range 21.
Donald William Swearngin and Lana Kay Swearngin to Larry Lee Moore and Janice Kay Moore, section 24, township 44, range 21.
Earl Wildeboer and Tatyana Wildeboer to Vadim S. Nikitchuk and Judy M. Nikitchuk, Basin Fork, lot 2.
Larry Moore and Janice Moore to Ethan Schwartz, section 5, township 44, range 20; section 32, township 45, range 20.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Serhii Shenderuk to Susanna Shenderuck, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lots 6 through 8, block 2.
David C. Kiser and Shannon C. Kiser to Ashton Stackhouse, Corey M. Stackhouse, Garrett Bouslaugh and Balli E. Bouslaugh, West View Addition, lot 28, block 10.
Barbara Jane Ott and Tina L. Schroeder to Tamela Meyers, Chester L. Meyers Jr., and Katherine J. Meyers, Stewart and Thompson’s 2nd Addition lot 1, block 16.
Debbie R. Shaw and William D. Shaw to Kelly Sommerer, section 15, lot 45, range 20.
