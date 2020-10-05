Sept. 21
Donald C. Beyer and Tobie L. Beyer to Christopher D. O’Bannon and Ashley N. O’Bannon, section 6, township 44, range 21.
Brennon Millsap and Taylor Millsap to Tammy E. Morgan, Browns E.T. 2nd and 3ed Addition, lot 7 and 8, block 2.
Britney Voss to Gerald Baker, Wanda Baker, Michael Meier and Wendi Meier, Parkview Revised lots 11 and 12, block 12.
Timofey Litovchenko and Yelena Litovchenko to Olga Kharabora, section 15, township 44, range 21.
Jeff L. Owens and Annette C. Owens to Ashley H. Layton, Westlake Village Plat 3, lot 249.
Nancy Powell to Kroeger Properties II LLC, section 20, township 45, range 21.
Andrea L. Miller, Megan M. Nicholls, and Travis Nicholls to Brandon Taylor and Jami Taylor, section 7, township 44, range 22.
Tyrone F. Trennt and Paula M. Trent to Shawn M. Caireer and Amanda Nicole Cairer, section 11, township 45, range 20.
Andrea J. Miller, Megan M. Nicholls and Travis Nicholls to Linda Lee Allison Trust, section 17, township 44, range 23.
Sept. 22
Dimitri Perchak and Oksana Perchak to Alex Sonnik and Tatyana Sonnik, Hill Crest Heights Subdivision lot 32.
Sept. 23
Carol Sue Benner to Amy M. Ryan, Stephen H. Ryan and Carol Sue Benner, section 2, township 45, range 21.
Paul D. Ross and Martha Ross to Luba Donets, section 33, township 46, range 20.
Debra Diane Smith Trustee, Fred and Debra Smith Trust to Nicholas Ramey, Kelsey Ramey, Phillip Ramey and Julia Ramey, section 33, township 46, range 21.
Sept. 24
Pavel Galchenko and Alla Galchenko to I. Dan Sahun and Tamara Sahun, Cambridge Country Estates Phase 4, lot 3.
Timothy V. Resch and Adilene Resch to Timofey Tarasov and Kristina Tarasov, Parkside Subdivision lots 1 and 2, block 3.
Galen L. McCannon to James McCannon, Letts 3rd Addition lot 6, block 1.
Sept. 25
Timothy D. Carter and Katie Carter to Joseph Heathscott and Brianna Heathscott, section 1, township 44, range 23.
Earl D. Fletchall and Vera J. Fletchall to Wayne Lamb and Gail Lamb, section 12, township 45, range 21.
Pioneer Properties LLC to Andres Cardenas and Jocelyn A. Ramirez, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 6, block 14.
Glenda Fudge to Vevgenty Zayats and Inna Zayats, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 92.
James McCannon to Geobern Frett, Letts 3rd Addition, lot 6, block 1.
Reeca Arnold to Nathan A. Cramer, section 32, block 48, range 22.
Behome LLC to Craig M. Novinska, Gables Phase 1, lot 6; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Rodney Kruit and Jay Marcier to Rodney D. Kruit, section 11, township 45, range 21.
Billy Max Bruce and Pamela M. Bruce to Brenda E. Lane, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lot 2, block 5.
