Oct. 15
Roquet Rentals LLC to Yuriy Limansky and Orisya Limansky, Shepherd Meadows Estates Plat 1. lot 45
Barbara Cretel and Gerald Reed to Carol Dean Guier Trustee, Pauls Jean Guier Trustee and Carol Dean Guier Revocable Trust, section 18, township 47, range 21.
Roger Dale Walters and Diana Sue Walters to John W. Comfort and Shawna K. Comfort, section 31, township 45, range 21.
Brendan Eisenmenger and Erica Eisenmenger to Eisenmenger Developments LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 4, block 9, tract 2; Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lots 5 and 6, block 9, tract 1.
Roger Dale Walters and Diana Sue Walters to Charles A. Loucks and Brenda K. Loucks, section 31, township 45, range 21.
Oct. 16
Victoria L. Meyer and Ronald J. Meyer to Meyer Family Farm, section 33, township 48, range 23.
Robert D. Meyer and Sherry Meyer to Meyer Family Farm, section 33, township 48, range 23.
Keith A. Pummill and Heather E. Pummill to Robert L. Shane II, DeJarnette IRA 1st lot 5, block 5.
Royal Peterson and Jill L. Peterson to Kyle P. Cory-Yaeggi, Walnut Hills south, lot 35.
Gracie L. Brujha to 400 Dal Whi Mo Place LLC, Dal Whi Mo Place lot 1, block 1.
Gracie Bruha to Gracie Bruha LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 8, block 12.
Oct. 17
Carl L. Tosspon and Earlene A. Tosspon to James V. Walk and Donna J. Walk, Brooking Park Village 8th plat, lot 40.
Cheryl A. McBride and Clifford McBride to Beverly J. Richardson and Rodney L. Richardson, Arlington Heights Addition block 10.
Teresa L. Potts and R.A. Potts II to Brett D. Roquet, section 2, township 45, range 22.
James R. Ditmars to Michael H. Cox, Vaughns Addition, lots 1 through 6, block 4.
Carla J. Potter to Sharon K. Burns, Brooking Park Village lot 11.
Oct. 18
MVRK Developing LLC to Canmer Custom Homes LLC, West Country Club Estates Part 4, lot 67.
Delfam LLC to Stacy Curtis, Parkview Revised lots 5 and 6, block 2.
Janet Ruth Roberts, Mary Lou Stultz, Mark Stultz, Donna Mae Dixon, Charles Dixon, Vicki Ann Johnston, and Stephen Johnston to Brannon C. Oesterle and Kimberly M. Oesterle, Prairie View lot 13.
B&K One LLC to Shawn Cairer and Amanda Cairer, section 33, township 46, range 20.
Merlin Arnett and Cynthia Gail Arnett to Larry D. Wilson Trustee, Rosalee L. Wilson Trustee and Wilson Family Trust section 17, township 45, range 22.
