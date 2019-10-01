Sept. 16
Joe R. Schultz and Valarie L. Schultz to Dale A. Pettet, Barrett & Metskers, lots 11 and 12, section 9.
Maurio C. Jones and Kimberly S. Jones to Bryan Stevenson and Rian Wilborn, Southgate Addition, lot 18.
Larry D. Horton and Sharon K. Horton to Horton Family Trust, Walnut Hills Country Club Estates 1, lot 23.
Jimmy L. Fairfax Jr., to Anatoliy Ostapenko, section 13, township 45, range 21.
Keele Construction Inc. to Yuriy Limanskiy and Orisya Limanskiy, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Sept. 17
Douglas A. Sokolowski and Diana J. Sokolowski to Brooke E. Buso, Country Club Addition, lots 3 and 4, block 1.
John E. Bohon to Linda L. Ford, section 22, township 46, range 20.
John S. Varga and Agnes Varga to Latonya Marshall, Stone Lea Estates, lot 5.
Sept. 19
Terry W. Norris to Wireless Investments LLC, Smithton lots 1 through 7, block 23.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Valentin Bodnar, Maplewood 11th Subdivision, lot 130.
Michael Johnson and Michelle Johnson to Aleksandr Zayats and Kristina Zayats, section 18, township 44, range 21.
Sept. 20
Green Partners LLC to Aner I. Castanon, Erodes Fajardo and Ezer E. Castanon, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 11, block 41.
Gregoriy G. Kuzmenko and Dorina S. Kuzmenko to Katelyn C.L. Milberg and Derek M. Milberg, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 32, lot 39.
Janet C. Bice to Adam D. Gomez, Bottchers Addition, lot 9.
Bessie S. Meek to Chris S. Brown and Deborah Kay Brown, section 15, township 47, range 20.
Mykel J. Schlotterbeck and David Schlotterbeck to Christal Chapin, DeJarnette IRA 2nd, lot 11, block 3.
James E. Gossett and Sybil M. Gossett to Charles Wise, Bothwell Place lots 1 and 2, block 3,
West Central Concrete LLC to Bogdan T. Ostapenko and Alina Ostapenko, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 1, lot 28.
Lee E. Cordray to Kenneth R. Pond and Deborah D. Pond, section 30, township 45, range 20.
Ralph Zimmerschied and Mary Ann Zimmerschied to Shuda Properties LLC, section 13, township 45, range 21.
Joel Reid to Staci Petersen, West View Addition lots 12 and 13, block 10.
Katelyn Coral Louise Milberg and Derek Matthew Milberg to James L. Chism and Marcia L. Chism, Country Club Estates, lot 25.
Kenneth R. Pond and Deborah D. Pond to Tina Kabler, Southgate Addition lot 9.
