Aug. 17
Vladimir Tutevich and Vera Tutevich to Aleksander D. Izoita and Vera L. Izota, section 21, township 47, range 21.
Daniel M. Krueger and Mary G. Krueger to Petr N. Kosovan, section 25, township 46, range 22.
Brenda K. Kaiser to Brenda K. Kaiser Trustee, Brenda K. Kaiser Family Trust, Shepherd Meadows Estates, Plat 2, lot 23A.
Lewis Rentals LLC to Timothy P. Reynolds, Smith and Cotton lots 21 and 22, block 9.
Michael C. Johnson and Tonya J. Johnson to Clayton Michael Johnson and Paige Johnson, North Lodge Tract E section 28, township 47, range 21.
Clayton M. Johnson and Paige M. Johnson to Megan Uhlry, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 22, block 3.
Marsha L. Metzner to Gerald Kramer, Hunter’s Ridge 8th Subdivision, lot 55.
Sherria McDonald Behomto Paul A. Bradley, Hughesville Highland lots 1 through 10, block 7.
Behome LLC to Christopher Raines and Olivia Raines, Gables Phase 1, lot 7; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Aug. 18
Charlotte Esther Vinson to Jobe Family Trust, Lawndale Addition, lot 113.
Rodeny Bankovich and Marjorie Bankovich to Billie Kasl, West View Addition 2nd Part, lots 5 and 6, block 21.
MRB LLC to Ivan Vinnichuk, section 12, township 46, range 21.
Pax and Brown Ventures LLC to Ivan Vinnichuk, section 19, township 46, range 21.
Aleksey V. Tsurkan and Lubov Tsurkan to Genesis Home Solutions LLC, Jackson and Montgomery Addition, block 15.
Aug. 19
Vickie Marie Norton, Robert Loren Norton, Charles Ray Norton, Jennie Lou Jacobs, Alfred Richard Jacobs, Carol Renae Jackson, Ricky Harlon Jackson, to Gabriel Sebastian Felipe and Carmen Esmeralda Marcos Nava, Heards Addition, lot 12, block 3.
Jorge R. Guevara, Megan D. Guevara, Jorge Luis Guevara and Maria Carolina Santelli De Guevara to Jorge Luis Guevara and Maria Carolina Santelli De Guevara, section 4, township 44, range 21.
Jorge R. Guevara, Jorge Luis Guevara, Megan D. Guevara, Maria Carolina Santelli De Guevara, to Jorge R. Guevara, section 4, township 44, range 21.
Aug. 20
Sedalia Rentals LLC to Corbett R. Martin Jr., Darin W. Martin, Carrie M. Martin, Steven Martin, Campbell Addition, lot 3, block 3.
Corbett R. Martin Jr., Theresa Martin, Trichelle Martin, Carrie M. Martin, Steven S. Martin, Anna Martin, Darin W. Martin to Viktor Kravchuk, Campbell Addition lots 1 through 3, block 3.
Daniel J. Hargrave and Regan Nicole Hargrave to Daniel J. Hargrave and Regan Nicole Hargrace, section 28, township 45, range 21.
Juan Fernando Linares and Maria Murillo to Trent Swartzentruber and Kyla Swartzentruber, Robbins Addition lot 12, block 2.
Arthur E. Heinhold and Nita M. Heinhold to Kenneth Winfrey, Felix Estates, lot 5 and 6, block 2.
Aug. 21
Timothy L. Morris to Bladimir E. Lopez, Brentwood Manor Subdivision, lot 25.
Zeus Properties and Enterprises LLC to Shawn M. Woolery and Janis D. Morgan, Gables Phase 1, lot 13; section 17, township 45, range 21.
Ronald D. Lorenz and Judy K. Lorenz to Jessica Marie Ball, Clifton Woods Addition, lot 8, block D.
Agnesa Meshkov and Alexsander Meshkov to Alexsander Meshkov and Agnesa Meshkov, section 14, township 46, range 22; section 14, township 46, range 22, easement.
Eloise E. Gordon to Pavel Sidlovskiy and Dmitriy Sidlovsky, section 15, township 46, range 21.
Megan Cannon and Austin Cannon to Heidi Treuner, Green Ridge Vaughn, lots 10 through 12, block 1.
Britt Boothand Eva Marie Booth to Esau Tanguma and Nayeli Tanguma, Kumm and Leshers addition, lot 37.
Brett Allen Shoop and Brittany Lynn Shopp to Austin Cannon and Megan Cannon, section 6, township 44, range 22.
AIP Investments LLC to Diana Sonnik and Andrey Arabadzhi, West View Addition, lots 11 through 13, block 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.