Sept. 8
Steven T. Matias and Brittany Renia Matias to Sherre Vance, Southwest Village, lot 6.
Farrel Jean Segebrecht to Robert H. Arends and Barbara S. Arends, Dal Whi Mo Place, lot 4, block 4.
Yoswal Diaz and Jose Luis Diaz Rodriguez to Kapital Construction LLC, Hoff and Madans Addition, lot 10, block 2.
Catherine L. Nichols and Ronald M. Nichols to John Rieves, section 5, township 44, range 21.
Peggy J. Coster to Max Dron and Sevtlanda Dron, section 31, township 47, range 20.
Charles L. Kelly, and Lana Kelly, to Kelly Family Trust, Charles Lee Kelly Trustee and Lana Kay Kelly Trustee, section 24, township 47, range 21.
Sept. 9
Sedalia Rentals LLC to Divine Property Services LLC, Parkview Revised lots 3 and 4, block 4.
Michael Moore and Josefina Moore to Kristen D. Peck, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 5, block 15.
Melvin K. Kerr, Arlivia White, and Bruce L. Kerr to Charles Taylor, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 5, block 15.
Sabona Sue Christian and Richard L. Arnett Jr., Attorney in Fact to Michael A. Albin and Christina M. Albin, Fairview Place, block 20.
Donald Arthur Wilson, Susan Wilson, Eileen Elizabeth Augustin, Daniel Augustin, Lisa Kay Young and Willis Young to Linda S. Saylor, Rainbow Addition 1st Subdivision, lot 2, block 3.
Nathaniel R. Schaffer and Jennifer R. Schaffer to Joiner Dean Bishop Properties LLC, S and G Addition, lot 18.
Lena B. Billings to Elijah Blake Owens and Rosa Owens, section 26, township 45, range 23.
Sept. 10
Deborah K. Rutledge Preece and Amos Preece to Sndrey Arabadzhi and Diana Sonnik, Lawndale Addition lots 160 and 161.
Cassandra Johnson to Brittanny Suanne Johnson Trust, Original Plat Sedalia, lots 10 and 11, block 9.
Jams Enterprises Mo. LLC to Yuriy Sholotynuk and Tatyanna Scholotynuk, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 1, block 17.
Anna M. Potts to Loveland Commercial Rentals LLC, McVey’s 3rd Addition, lot 4, block 3.
Sept. 11
Mitchell L. Guier and Stacie V. Guier to Darrell Greene and Doren Greene, section 29, township 48, range 23.
Eunice Guier to Mitchell Guier and Stacie Guier, section 29, township 48, range 23.
Sedalia Lodge No. 1494 to WK Business Reality 4 LLC, section 6, township 45, range 21.
Mary Knifong and Michael James Knifong to Christopher E. Tallman and Cynthia C. Tallman, section 5, township 47, range 22.
E.W. Thompson Inc. to Tiger Properties and Investments LLC, section 6, township 45, range 21.
John D. Hampton and Donald L. Wolfe to Jeffrey D. Holliway, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 1, block 7.
Pavel Galchenko and Alla Galchenko to Shuda Properties LLC, Cambridge Country Estates Phase 4, lots 5 through 8.
Madalyn K. Cramer and Ryan Cramer to Daniel J. Meehan, Heards Addition lots 16 through 18, block 5.
