Sept. 14
Pavel Galchenko and Alla Galchenko to Mark Zaytsev and Angelina Zaytsev, Cambridge Country Estates Phase 4, lot 1.
Melville Properties LLC to Brittany Seidel and Brock Doyal, Southwest Village Tract A, lot 4, block 12.
Ilya Turchin and Yekaterina Turchin to Ryan J. Cramer and Madalyn K. Cramer, Ritters Addition, block A.
Kroeger Properties III LLC to DAS Construction LLC, Gables Phase 1, lot 19; section 17, township 45, range 21.
JMW Real Estate LLC to Jose Luis Cedillo Flores, section 4, township 45, range 21.
Linda L. Kirk and Gary L. Kirk to Krista Eschbacher and Joseph Eschbacher, LaGrand Addition, lot 18.
Mykel L. Schlotterbeck, David B. Schlotterbeck, Elizabeth Yelton and Dale Yelton to Alexa Kettle and Antonio Olivos, Rainbow Addition 1st Subdivision, lot 7, block 1.
Sept. 15
Richard E. Koenig, Catherine V. Koenig, Catherine Koening, to Adam J. Tilley and Kaylin M. Tilley, West Country Club Estates, lot 16.
Shannon Lee Downs and Danny Downs to Jeremy S. Brownfield and Rebecca L. Brownfield, section 6, township 44, range 21.
Sept. 16
Becky Jane Johnson to Ofelia Murillo, Clay’s Addition, lot 1, block 1.
Darrell Schultz and Linda Schultz to Christopher D. Franklin and Michelle M. Franklin, Southwest Village lots 7 through 9, block 5.
Sept. 17
Home Quality Rentals LLC to H10 Properties LLC, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition, lot 6, block 29.
Bonnie Sue Griffith and Ronald Griffith to Bonnie Elizabeth Dumsday and John William Dumsday III, section 15, township 47, range 20.
Luke S. Knox and Corene S. Knox to Lost Ridge Ranch LLC, section 14, township 47, range 20; section 15, township 47, range 20.
Diana J. Hodges to Tracy L. Powell, section 19, township 46, range 21.
James M. Lockard and Kimberly M. Lockard to Corey R. Burford and Samantha L. Burford, section 4, township 45, range 23.
Sept. 18
Jeffrey Allen, Carol Allen, Stephanie Knox, Benjamin Knox and Kaitlyn N. Bunch to Christian Dobrowski and Dinah Dobrowski, Margaret Watts 1st, lots 5 and 6, block 2.
Ronnie L. Richardson to Ronnie L. Richardson Trustee and Ronnie L. Richardson Trust, section 31, township 47, range 21.
Terri Jeanette Barton and Alfred M. Barton to Gennadiy Makovskiy, Elm Hills 2nd Subdivision Resurvey of lot 17.
Eunice Guier to Mitchell Guier and Stacie Guier, section 29, township 48, range 23.
Ashley N. O’Bannon and Christopher D. O’Bannon, to Pavel Kryshchendyuk and Yelena Kryshchendyuk, Cambridge Village, lot 4.
Timofey Tarasov and Kristine Tarasov, to Aleksandr Modrov and Tatiana Modrov, section 31, township 45, range 20.
Nicholas S. Toalson to Melissa A. Saulbeamer, Arlington Heights Addition, block 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.