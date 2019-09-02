Aug. 19
Selena Roath and Derick Roath to Fedel A. Benavides and Juana Benavides, Original Plat Sedalia lot 14, block 15.
Rebecca Steckel to Robert C. Easter and Samantha N. Easter, Southwest Village Tract A, lots 10 and 11, block 10.
Svetlana Shevenchenko to Joshua Nau and Desirae Nau, section 15, township 45, range 20.
Kimberly g. Lefevers and Michael Lefevers to Justin Littlejohn, Pacific Heights, lots 2 and 3, block 2.
Cody L. Gooch Pemberton and Dorlis Eugene Pemberton to Nicholaus McCray and Halee McCray, La Monte Hammons, lots 2 and 3.
Patrick L. Ekstrom to Seth Hutchinson, Southgate 3rd Addition, lot 10.
Sarah J. Smith to Luke Cunningham, Jackson and Montgomery’s Addition, block 11.
Michelle L. Hoard to Stephen G. Zingre, section 14, township 44, range 22.
Aug. 20
Carl William Arnett to Arnett Family Trust and Carl William Arnett Trustee, section 21, township 45, range 22; section 22, township 45, range 22.
David A. Curtis, Renee L. Curtis, Michael L. Curtis, Letticia C. Curtis and Teri L. Curtis to Robert Curtis, section 10, township 45, range 22.
Renee L. Curtis, Robert Curtis, Mark D, Curtis, Teri L. Curtis and David A. Curtis to Michael L. Curtis, section 10, township 45, range 23.
Amy W. Morey to Kapital Carpentry LLC, Suburban Place lots 7 and 8, block 1.
Missouri Health and Wellness LLC to Agri Green Partners LLC Westmoreland Place Addition, lot 2, block 3.
David A. Curtis, Robert Curtis, Michael L. Curtis, Letticia C. Curtis, and Renee L. Curtis, to Mark D. Curtis, section 10, township 45, range 23.
Mark D. Curtis Terri L. Curtis, Michael L. Curtis, Leticia L. Curtis and Robert Curtis to David A. Curtis, section 10, township 45, range 21.
Thomas R. Mortimore and Kelsey J. Mortimore to Kristen Marie Luking, Porters Subdivision Block 4 Jackson and Montgomery’s Addition lots 5 and 6.
Brian Spencer, Gerald W. Spencer, Deborah K. Spencer and Kristin Renee Rambo Spencer to Brian Spencer and Kristin Renee Rambo Spencer, Chapel Woods Estates 5th Subdivision, lot 13.
Aug. 21
MVRK Developing LLC to Denis Levko, West Country Club Estates Part 5, lot 94.
Howard Family Properties LLC to Jerrold Duane Stapley, Sondra Gay Stapley, and Stapley Family Trust, section 35, township 46, range 22.
Aug. 22
Sergey Galchenko and Anna Galchenko to Whitney Bell, Belair Lake Estates, lot 5; section 12, township 44, range 22.
Marshall Alan Investments LLC to Steven J. Glisson and Caytee D. Glisson, Shepherd Meadow Estates Plat 2, lot 49.
Larry Snider and Mary Snider to Lee Thomas and Kayla Thomas, section 12, township 47, range 23.
Christina L. Randolph to Patrick G. Persinger and Katie E. Persinger, section 10, township 44, range 21.
Ronnie L. Richardson, Freida M. Strange, Gary D. Richardson, and Debra Richardson to Fredrick M. Bauer and Diane Bauer, Georgetown Original Plat, lot 40.
Aug. 23
MU Investment Property LLC to John S. Foote and John S. Foote II, Morey’s Addition lots 8 and 9, block 4.
Joshua G. Owens and Rachel E. Owens to Michael Petterson and Roxanne Petterson, Prairie Heights, lot 2.
Robert N. Hinton and Beverly J. Hinton to Clinton Burkhalter and Melissa Burkhalter, section 20, township 44, range 23.
Robert N. Hinton and Beverly J. Hinton to Clayton Burkhalter and Brandy Burkhalter, section 20, township 44, range 23.
Travis Jobe to Ray Bell, Patricia Bell and Tracy Arnold, section 10, township 43, range 20.
Erik Gubogolo and Anna Gubogolo to Nadia Fray, section 14, township 45, range 22.
