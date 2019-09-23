Sept. 13
C & E Excavating to Pettis County Missouri, Town of Lincoln lots 53 and 54.
Pettis County Missouri to C & E Excavating, section 34, township 46, range 21.
Randall L. Wiley and Tami L. Wiley to Fidel A. Benavides and Juana Benavides, Ives Addition, lots 7 through 9, block 3.
Tallman Company of Sedalia to Jennifer Espey Jones and Jared Espey, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Rozanne Coble to Rozanne Coble Revocable Trust, section 18, township 45, range 21.
Stone Master Funding XIII LLC to Belle Verde Properties LTD Co., Menard Plaza, lot 6; section 36, township 46, range 22.
Danielle Gerke to Sharon M. Adcock, Crandall’s Subdivision, lot 3, block A.
MCN Properties LLC to Troy Lauer, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lots 4 and 5, block 11.
Robert K. Meyer and Delores A, Meyer to Tabitha Wheeler, Isaac Briggs, and Timothy D. Wheeler, section 15, township 44, range 21.
Norberto Hurtado and Maria Hurtado to F & G Holdings LLC, section 14, township 46, range 23.
Victoria Kottman to Tatiana Zaikin and Vladimir Zaikin, section 36, township 46, range 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.