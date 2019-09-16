Sept. 3
Church at Highway M Chapel to Donald l. Cunningham, section 2, township 45, range 21.
John T. Kinkade, Rachel O. Kinkade, Lois C. Kinkade, John E. Kinkade and Cheryl Kinkade to Michael E. Weathers and Kelly S. Weathers, section 28, township 47, range 21.
Eri A. Emo and Emily L. Emo to Adam Himes and Jessica Himes, Katy Trail West 4th Plat, lot 17.
Faulkner Enterprises Inc. to Kroeger Properties II, Original Plat Sedalia lots 2 through 5, block 10.
Sept. 4
Matthew K. Huston and Charla K. Huston to Marty W. Thiel and Bridget R. Thiel, section 27, township 48, range 20.
Janeth Gonzalez to Ariana Z. Iracheta and Yanil Martinez, West View Addition lots 2 and 3.
Sept. 5
Genesis Home Solutions LLC to TAS RE Holdings LLC, Stewart, JR Addition Corrected Plat, lots 4 and 5, block 3.
Rimma V. Listratenko and Igor Listratenko, to Igor Listratenko and Rimma V. Listratenkor, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lot 6, block 7.
Margie Brown, Linda Geimer and Greg Geimer to Chad C. Harter, Heard’s 2nd Addition, lots 1 through 3, block 9.
Sept. 6
Kroeger Properties III LLC to Kendall Weymuth, section 9, township 45, range 21.
Kathy E. Hunter to Maria Guadalupe Garcia and Carlos Cardenas, Warren Place, lot 10.
Aaron M. Jeffreys and Meghan L. Jeffreys to Raymond R. Hoover, Gregory A. Wyrick, and Zara Hoover, section 28, township 45, range 21.
Firmin D. Boul to Yuriy Parkhotyuk and Galina Parkhotyuk, section 12, township 46, range 22.
Rozanne Coble to Carla Jean Baldwin, Original Plat Sedalia, lot 7, block 46.
Margaret L. Harlan to Jonathan M. Monson and Rebecca K. Monson, Cambridge Country Club Estates Phase 3, lot 7.
