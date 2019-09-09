Aug. 26
Christal Ann Chapin to Douglas R. Adams and Sherry L. Adams, Hunters Ridge lot 7.
Phillip Stephen Sandboothe to Kenneth L. Lutjen and Kimberly K. Smith, Hillcrest Addition lots 179-181.
Nadine M. Fingland Trustee, Robert L. Fingland Revocable Living Trust, and Nadine M. Fingland Revocable Living Trust, to Brianna Elizabeth Grosche and Laryssa Wdodwenko Paulson, section 5, township 45, range 21.
Donna R. Persell to Chaz D. Moore, Houstonia Longan, sections 5 and 6, block 17.
Christopher G. Schweda to Cole A. Dempsey, Windsor Villa Estates, lot 24; section 7, township 43, range 23.
Aug. 27
CITIMortgage Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association, section 4, township 44, range 23.
Jerry L. Anderson and Sandra K. Anderson to Brian S. Anderson, section 21, township 45, range 21.
Shirley Brown, John Louis Brown, Maryetta Pirtle, and Jerry Pirtle, to Justin Thompson and Christie Thompson, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lots 4 and 5, block 25.
Beulah Peek and Arnold E. Peek to Pamela Wissman and Kirk Wissman, Ware Village Addition lot 8.
Renee Summers Hunt and Renee Hunt Summers to Mark T. Kempton and Krista R. Kempton, Woodfins Highland Addition, lot 12, block 2.
Friends of the Sedalia Trust to CSC Property Holdings LLC, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lots 6 through 8, block 4.
Aug. 28
Marina Plotnic and Boris P. Plotnic to Cody Stone Irwin and Morgan Jean Byerly, section 16, township 45, range 21.
Aug. 29
Jessica A. Granados and David Granados to Karl William Derstein, Smith and Cottons 7th Addition, lot 4, block 9.
Bradley M. Blankenship to Shirley Hayworth, Arlington Heights Addition, block 11.
Shirley M. Hayworth to Dawn Hanson and Stephen Pollard, section 10, township 46, range 10; section 3, township 46, range 20.
Robert A. McCullough and Maymie E. McCullough to Damian Lemens and Amanda Lemens, Smithton lots 11 and 12, block 14.
Joyce Williams and Gary Williams to Sharon K. Loveland and David L. Loveland, section 14, township 45, range 21.
Douglas B. Lynn and Lynn Veteran Legacy Trust to Tammy L. Fox and Dora F. Richards, Woodlawn lots 109 through 111.
Bina E. Cooper to Svetlana Strukova and Olaa Strukova, section 7, township 46, range 20.
Melody Ann Tyree and Paul G. Tyree to Lucky J. Talmage and Carissa B. Talmage, section 36, township 46, range 21.
Aug. 30
Cynthia J. Kretzer and James K. Kretzer to Katie Fisher and Michael Fisher, Walter Clark Addition, lot 3; section 11, township 45, range 21.
Boris Gotishan to Oksana Vivsik and Aleksandr Vivsik, Sedalia lots 1 and 2, block 25.
Stubbs Development LLC to Gracie Lynn Bruha, Smith and Martins 1st Addition, lot 8, block 12.
Expert Construction LLC to Rimma V. Listratenko, Martin and Cottons 4th Addition, lot 6, block 7.
Donna M. Culler Revocable Trust and Donna M. Czerniak Trustee to Macy E. Meyer, La Monte Highlands Addition, lots 2 and 3.
Bruce W. Arvizu and Dorothy Roberts to Oleg Ivanov and Kristen Barnet, Morey’s Addition lots 3 and 4, block 1.
Michael Weathers and Kelly Weathers to Bradley Maverick Ryan and Haley Pollitt, section 5, township 46, range 21.
Randy W. Turley, JoLynn Turley, Brand Webb and Samuel S. Webb to Kenneth Ray Winfrey, Westmoreland Place Addition, block 4.
Liberty Asset Holdings LLC to Scott C. Matz and Melissa A. Matz, Martin and Smith 2nd Addition lots 4 and 5, block 29.
Michael David Bodmer to Shawn Teeter and Shelby Teeter, Prairie View lot 1.
Reserve Development LLC to Robert Goalder and Christy Goalder, Reserve North, lot 14.
Robert Brian Carr and Kari M. Carr to Elaine S. Fischer, Keele’s 1st Addition, lot 20.
David Paul, Judith A. Paul, Christopher D. Paul and Alexandria Paul to Alexandria Paul, Cotton Brothers 1st and 2nd Addition, lots 5 and 6, block 19.
