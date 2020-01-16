An informational meeting about REBOOT Recovery will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. in Sedalia.
REBOOT Recovery was established to save lives and advance healing for those who have experienced trauma as either American servicemen and women or as first responders. REBOOT Recovery includes both REBOOT First Responders and REBOOT Combat Recovery. The hour will be filled with videos, firsthand testimony, and discussions. Veterans, first responders, and/or spouses and partners are invited to attend. All interested citizens are welcome. Printed information will be given to each attendee.
For more information, visit rebootrecovery.com or contact Ruth Dale at ruthdale@charter.net.
