The public is invited to attend a reception for the new Great Rivers Council, Boy Scout of America Scout Executive John K. Fabsits from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. Great Rivers Council Board President Richard Mendenhall will make an announcement.
Reception to be hosted for new Boy Scout Executive
- By Democrat Staff
