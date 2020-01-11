The Pettis County American Red Cross is hosting a Swim & Stay Fit program from 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 7 to May 14 at the Sedalia Middle School, 2205 S. Ingram Ave. Each session is $2; donations are welcome.
The classes are for adults only and for those individuals desiring to swim laps for fitness at their own pace. Dates and times are subject to change based on Sedalia Middle School activities, snow days, vacations, tournaments etc. If school is canceled the classes will not meet. To enroll, call 660-827-0618.
