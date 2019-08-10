Mr. and Mrs. George Reed will celebrate their 50th anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
George Reed and Linda Harvey were married Aug. 17, 1969, at the First Christian Church in Sedalia.
Mr. Reed was the manager of a large co-op in Plainview, Texas, where the couple lived for 44 years.
The couple have two children, Nikki Byrd and Regan Reed, both of Texas, and four grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the celebration at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. The couple requests no gifts.
