The Blaine Whitworth Foundation is now accepting registrations for the eighth annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race, Walk and Relay, planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 28 in downtown Warrensburg.
Deadline for early bird registration is Feb. 29. Individual registration fee is $25 until Feb. 29; $30 until March 21; and $35 race day. Participants are welcome to run, walk or register as a relay team or a regular team of eight or more. The relay teams will consist of six or more members who will run/walk a half-mile each. Registration fee for each team member is $20 until Feb. 29; $25 until March 21; and $35 race day. Participants may register at blainewhitworthfoundation.com.
Attendees will enjoy a free breakfast of pancakes, sausage, snacks and drinks following the race. A free kids fun run will be hosted immediately following the race. A silent auction and raffle are planned for 7 to 11 a.m.
The annual race and walk will follow a USATF-certified course through downtown Warrensburg. A pre-race party and packet pick-up are planned for 6 to 9 p.m. March 27 at Fitter’s Pub, 131 W. Pine St. Participants also may register and pick up packets prior to the race from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on West Pine Street.
The 5K also provides numerous volunteer opportunities. All organizations, clubs or individuals wanting to assist and support the foundation and its mission of giving back to the community are welcome. For more information, visit blainewhitworthfoundation.com.
