Registration is open to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Farm Bill workshop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the FCS Financial meeting room, 2600 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia.
Participants will learn about the various NRCS programs related to water and energy efficiency, examples of energy and water efficiency projects and estimated savings on all types of farm operations including dairy, swine, poultry, irrigated crops, controlled environment agriculture, grain drying, etc., and what an energy audit is and the process of having an energy audit completed.
Presenters include Bethany Reinholtz from GDS Associates Inc. Engineering & Consultants, local NRCS staff, and Karen Funkenbusch and Amie Breshears from MU Extension. NRCS water quality and energy efficiency resources will be provided as well as technical one-on-one assistance to participants.
A light snack will be provided. The workshop is free but interested individuals are encouraged to register by Jan. 30. To register, contact Stacy Arnold at 888-778 3265 or Stacy.Arnold@mobot.org. This workshop is supported by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture.
