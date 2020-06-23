As the COVID-19 pandemic became a part of everyone’s existence, among the most at risk and vulnerable groups were the elderly. For many living in long-term care facilities, they became isolated from their families and loved ones as visits were completely restricted in an effort to prevent exposure to the virus.
As Missouri reopens, Gov. Mike Parson’s office has announced facilities can start notifying residents’ families of their procedures for outdoor visitations once they are in place.
“We recognize everyone’s patience and are thankful to share this welcome news so that loved ones can visit together again while continuing to follow measures intended to protect their health,” Parson said in a Facebook post June 18. “We will continue to watch our long-term care facilities closely during this transition period.”
According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, throughout the duration of the pandemic, 222 Missouri long-term care facilities have reported at least one case among staff or residents.
Cedarhurst of Sedalia was one of the 222 facilities that reported a patient had been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The case was reported on June 8
“The resident who was positive for COVID-19 has had two negative COVID-19 tests in a row,” Cedarhurst spokesperson Katy Jamboretz said. “The individual was asymptomatic throughout all of this. The two negative tests show us that the individual has met all the CDC guidelines and has officially recovered from the virus.
“That means the Sedalia residence is free of COVID,” Jamboretz continued. “We have no positive residents at our Sedalia community at this time and our community does not have any residents or staff showing signs and symptoms.”
Like all long-term care facilities, Cedarhurst is reevaluating procedures for visitors.
“As of this moment here we are still asking for family visits to be socially-distanced and hosted outdoors,” Jamboretz noted.
A letter from Cedarhurst President Josh Stevens dated June 16 states, “We strongly encourage residents not to leave their community for anything other than a necessary medical appointment that the physician does not recommend postponing. This is to reduce exposure to the public that hasn’t been screened for signs and symptoms.”
Missouri Director of DHSS Dr. Randall Williams issued an Order on May 18 requiring congregate living facilities, to include long-term care, to report to DHSS within 24 hours when a positive test result is received among staff or residents.
According to the news release accompanying the order, “In conjunction, increased testing capacity in Missouri allowed the State to execute new strategies for addressing outbreaks early or even before they start and arrange comprehensive testing. The ‘box in’ strategy has been implemented in 107 facilities since May 18, and it helps keep the virus contained to prevent further spreading.”
Missouri ranks well below national averages for cases per 1,000 residents, resident deaths and nursing staff cases per 1,000 residents, according to the release. This data along with a 43% decrease in hospitalizations in Missouri since May 1 and increased testing capabilities have caused the state to change the guidance for long-term care facilities.
Local officials will still have the authority to put rules, regulations or ordinances in place, Williams commented. The state’s updated guidance impacts facilities wanting to allow outdoor visits and visits through an open window for residents who are bedbound or who cannot otherwise leave their room. Additionally, guidance is being provided for facilities wanting to allow communal dining and group activities. The state asks that several items be considered when determining reopening plans, but each facility will ultimately decide its own protocol related to visits. Facilities should notify residents’ families of their procedures for visitations once they are in place.
Guidelines issued by DHSS for long-term care facility visits and guidance can be found athttps://bit.ly/316dGkj.
