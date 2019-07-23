The Pettis County Republicans will host the annual John Ryan Event “Salute to Veterans and Their Families” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3700 W. Broadway Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Dinner will be provided free of charge. The event is open to the public.

