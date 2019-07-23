The Pettis County Republicans will host the annual John Ryan Event “Salute to Veterans and Their Families” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3700 W. Broadway Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Dinner will be provided free of charge. The event is open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Dozens of cases resolved in Circuit Court
- Letter: Citizens should vote yes Aug. 6
- Letter: Our veterans need help
- Too many reboots, remakes in Hollywood
- Letter: An immigration policy proposal
- The hanging of John William Daniel
- Unassuming defensive end Dean Lowry’s quiet extension shows how much noise Packers expect from him in 2019
- Whitney Port suffers miscarriage
Most Popular
Articles
- CSC Group buys historic Trust Co. Building
- Pro comedy comes to Sedalia this Saturday
- Heckart reflects on community center
- Police Reports July 20
- Farmers’ Market to host event in downtown Sedalia
- Changes come to the Pettis County Catholic community
- Sedalia girls use pageants to give back
- A reading camp reunion
- Bothwell acquires TLC Pediatrics
- Police Reports July 16
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.