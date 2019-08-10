Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Resch will celebrate their 50th anniversary from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25 with an open house at Community of Christ Church hosted by their family.
Tonda Dilts and Gregory Resch were married Aug. 23, 1969, in the Community of Christ Church in Alma, Michigan, by Carl Vun Cannon.
Mr. Resch is a retired school counselor. He also helped manage the Galaxy Theater in Sedalia. Mrs. Resch is a retired teacher from the Knob Noster School District.
The couple have two children, Tim (Abby) Resch, of Sedalia, and Kendra (Shawn) Allan, of Baltimore, Maryland, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple will travel in September to the Great Lakes area, Mackinaw Island and the East Coast.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the celebration at the Community of Christ Church, 2000 S. Ingram Ave. The couple requests no gifts.
