Despite Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction for an early spring on Groundhog Day, residents should prepare for another winter storm. Pettis County and most of the state are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory Tuesday morning. The system is expected to begin with mixed precipitation including both rain, freezing drizzle and light snow before transitioning to all snow Wednesday.
“Winter weather returns to the area, beginning this (Tuesday) afternoon and evening in the form of a light wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow,” Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda commented Tuesday morning. “Light snow and ice accumulations are possible. Another round of accumulating snow is possible on Wednesday, which could result in some travel inconveniences in the latter half of the day, especially in areas south and east of Kansas City.”
The forecast for Pettis County and surrounding areas for Tuesday called for rain, snow and freezing rain. The forecast for Tuesday night called for continued snow and freezing rain to be likely before 1 a.m. followed by a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 1 and 3 a.m. Skies were expected to be cloudy with a low around 26 degrees.
Snow is expected to continue Wednesday. The chance of precipitation is forecast at 90% with a high near 29 degrees and a low near 19. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible during the day Wednesday. Additional snowfall is expected Wednesday evening, ending near midnight. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches are possible Wednesday night for a total snow accumulation of 6 inches across parts of the area before the storm ends late Wednesday or early Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a news release Tuesday advising motorists to use extreme caution while traveling.
“Travel Wednesday will likely be hazardous, affecting both the morning and evening commutes. Motorists should exercise extreme caution, particularly along the I-70 and I-44 corridors, and consider working from home, if possible,” the release states. “Slow down, use caution and don’t drive distracted. If you are involved in a crash or slide-off, the safest thing to do is to stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on.”
With hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade, parade-goers are asked to exercise extra caution, and patience.
“Kansas City law enforcement officials are urging parade-goers to ‘pack your patience,’” the release states. “Expect very heavy congestion, major traffic delays and huge crowds. The potential for falling snow and accumulations of up to 6 inches along the parade route will make the traffic conditions even more challenging.”
Road conditions are available on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.
MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
When snow accumulation reaches 2 inches, the City of Sedalia activates Emergency Snow Routes to allow the designated roadways to be easily cleared for snow removal and access by emergency vehicles. Motorists are urged to remain cautious of any downed power or utility lines that may occur with any significant ice accumulations.
