According to those instrumental in leading the program’s first run to the state semifinals, the Tipton Lady Cardinal way is characterized by a hard-nosed motivation to play through adversity.
Be it broken bones, damaged joints, freshly-installed stitches and foul trouble — very little keeps the Lady Cardinals off the court.
“If you love the game that much, nothing is going to hold you back from pursuing the goals you want to achieve,” said Lady Cardinals senior Alexa Jurgensmeyer.
Jurgensmeyer said her left-handed drive is more effective because of a broken wrist suffered last season.
“I still did everything I could in practice, but obviously I had to like, avoid falling on it,” Jurgensmeyer said. “I couldn’t shoot or dribble. That’s how I can shoot with my left hand. I just kept working.”
Tipton senior Abby Backes, whose episodes of toughness, such as returning to action after receiving stitches during a one-point Jan. 18 loss to Wellington-Napoleon, earned her the nickname “Bruiser,” said the Lady Cards work too hard in practice to miss a game.
“That’s more of a team thing, too. I knew that my team needed me and I had to get back in there to get the job done,” Backes said. “All in all we’re just always the team that tries to put out more hard work. We may not be the most talented, but we can definitely be the hardest working.”
Lady Cardinals head coach Jason Culpepper, who has compiled a record of 180-52 and collected four district titles since 2012-13, credited a line of talented players, including Ashton Pace (Class of 2015), Destiny Dowell (2016), Alyson Brant, Maddie Eldringhoff (2017) and Brooklynn Pace (2019), in leading Tipton girls to its current status.
When it comes to program work ethic, Culpepper said coaches set the standard at practice.
“I come to work everyday, I don’t skip,” Culpepper said. “They know I work hard. I’m going to watch six hours of game film, try and tell them everything I can to help them out. I’m going to lead by example on my end, and then have great players who buy in and do it.”
Backes said extending the Lady Cardinals’ success beyond her graduation is another goal pursued at practice.
This year, junior Kiley Bailey suffered an ankle injury that erased about 20 games. Her absence thrust freshman Myra Claas, who now averages 15 points per game, into a more prominent role, and her return alleviated backcourt pressure just as postseason presses heated up.
And after starting at center to begin the season, senior Kaylee Jones has helped elevate the game of freshman Briar Cox, who is averaging seven points, six rebounds and, paired with Jones provided a consistent frontcourt presence the Lady Cards were missing in their last two trips to the quarterfinals.
“I think it’s more about just building the program up rather than just my current team,” Backes said. “We’re trying to keep this going the next couple years.”
The Lady Cardinals (25-5) are scheduled to tip-off at the Class 2 Girls Basketball State Tournament semifinals against Blue Eye (27-4) 4:30 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center in Springfield.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
