The second annual United Way Fall Car Classic had 106 entries and raised $6,600. Proceeds will be invested in early childhood literacy for 264 children ages birth to 5-years-old in Pettis County through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The following entries received first place in their category:

Cars

Pre-1950 All, Terri McDermott, 1928 Ford Phaeton

1951-1964 Original, Mike Hart, 1965 Buick Wildcat

1951-1964 Custom, Dean, with a 1964 Marauder

1965-1969 Original, Jimbo, with a 1968 Corvette

1965-1969 Custom, Tom Saulbeamer, Chevy Chevelle

1970-1975 Original, Gage Saulbeamer, 1972 Chevelle 

1970-1975 Custom, Dave Howe, 1970 Chevelle SS

1976-1988 Original, David Spear, Corvette

1976-1988 Custom, Junior and Lori Robinett,1976 Chevy Corvette C3

1988-1999 All, Stan Smith, 1996 Chevy Corvette

Modern cars 2000-present

Corvette, Chad Thompson 

Mustang, Benjamin Early, 2018 Ford Mustang

American Street, Jason Ferguson, Chevy Camero Hulk

Street Hatchback, Gennis Ruiz, 2011 Honda CrZ

European Import, Andrew Koser, 2012 Audi S4

KDM Import (Korean), Chance,  2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo

JDM Import (Japanese). Tyler Carnes, Mitsubishi Evo X

Luxury/Super Car, N. Hahn, 2014 Nissan GT-R

Motorcycles

Anything-1975, Austin, 1974 Harley Davidson Iron Head

1976 to Present, Entry 107 

Trucks

Pre-1970, Daln and King, 1969 Ford F-100

1971 to 1999, Dave and Judy Bell, GMC Truck

2000 to present, Randy Titon, Chevy Trailblazer SS

Special Awards

Most Patriotic, Steve Flick, 1942 Ford GPW Jeep

Most Likely to Get Pulled Over, Tom Saufor, 1979 Pontiac Trans AM 

Mad Max Vehicle, Terry Bottcher, 1954 Pickup

Fast & Furious, Tyler Cummings, 1993 Supra

Matching Owner & Car Theme, Shane Baker, 1962 Ford

Mopar, John Marks, 1970 Cuda

Ford, Thomas Saulbeemer Sr., 1934 Coupe

GM/Chevy, Tommy Saulbeemer II, 1968 Chevelle

Motorcycle Overall, Jesse Millsap

CEO Gardner Denver Pick, Matthew Chairy, 1994 Chevy 4x4

