The second annual United Way Fall Car Classic had 106 entries and raised $6,600. Proceeds will be invested in early childhood literacy for 264 children ages birth to 5-years-old in Pettis County through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The following entries received first place in their category:
Cars
Pre-1950 All, Terri McDermott, 1928 Ford Phaeton
1951-1964 Original, Mike Hart, 1965 Buick Wildcat
1951-1964 Custom, Dean, with a 1964 Marauder
1965-1969 Original, Jimbo, with a 1968 Corvette
1965-1969 Custom, Tom Saulbeamer, Chevy Chevelle
1970-1975 Original, Gage Saulbeamer, 1972 Chevelle
1970-1975 Custom, Dave Howe, 1970 Chevelle SS
1976-1988 Original, David Spear, Corvette
1976-1988 Custom, Junior and Lori Robinett,1976 Chevy Corvette C3
1988-1999 All, Stan Smith, 1996 Chevy Corvette
Modern cars 2000-present
Corvette, Chad Thompson
Mustang, Benjamin Early, 2018 Ford Mustang
American Street, Jason Ferguson, Chevy Camero Hulk
Street Hatchback, Gennis Ruiz, 2011 Honda CrZ
European Import, Andrew Koser, 2012 Audi S4
KDM Import (Korean), Chance, 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
JDM Import (Japanese). Tyler Carnes, Mitsubishi Evo X
Luxury/Super Car, N. Hahn, 2014 Nissan GT-R
Motorcycles
Anything-1975, Austin, 1974 Harley Davidson Iron Head
1976 to Present, Entry 107
Trucks
Pre-1970, Daln and King, 1969 Ford F-100
1971 to 1999, Dave and Judy Bell, GMC Truck
2000 to present, Randy Titon, Chevy Trailblazer SS
Special Awards
Most Patriotic, Steve Flick, 1942 Ford GPW Jeep
Most Likely to Get Pulled Over, Tom Saufor, 1979 Pontiac Trans AM
Mad Max Vehicle, Terry Bottcher, 1954 Pickup
Fast & Furious, Tyler Cummings, 1993 Supra
Matching Owner & Car Theme, Shane Baker, 1962 Ford
Mopar, John Marks, 1970 Cuda
Ford, Thomas Saulbeemer Sr., 1934 Coupe
GM/Chevy, Tommy Saulbeemer II, 1968 Chevelle
Motorcycle Overall, Jesse Millsap
CEO Gardner Denver Pick, Matthew Chairy, 1994 Chevy 4x4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.