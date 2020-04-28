The Missouri Department of Transportation announced drivers can expect one-lane traffic during daytime hours and occasional traffic delays when a project to resurface several state routes including in Benton County begins the week of May 4.
All routes will receive a new asphalt driving surface, guardrail in areas and new pavement striping.
Local projects include state Route 82 from U.S. Route 54 in El Dorado Springs traveling east approximately 37.8 miles to state Route 83 near the Benton/Henry County line.
Crews will work Monday through Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. with some night work possible. Drivers can expect flaggers directing them through work zones. Crews and equipment will be working close to traffic and drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through work zones. Drivers also may experience a rough ride in areas until the resurfacing project is complete.
Weather and scheduling delays will alter the work schedule.
