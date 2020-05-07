The Missouri Department of Transportation announced drivers can expect one-lane traffic and occasional traffic delays when a project to resurface four state routes in Henry, Johnson and Bates counties begins the week of May 11.
Drivers can expect pilot cars and flaggers directing work zones and should wait for pilot cars on side roads before entering areas where resurfacing is being done. Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling through work areas. Crews will work Monday through Friday with some work on Saturdays possible. All routes will receive a new asphalt driving surface and new pavement striping.
The projects are:
Henry County Route AA from state Route 7, east of Clinton traveling south approximately 2 miles to Henry County Southeast 200 Road.
Bates/Henry County Route H from Loop 49 in Butler traveling east approximately 18 miles to Henry County Route K near Montrose.
Henry County Route K from state Route 7 in Urich traveling south approximately 17 miles to state Route 52 in Montrose. The Route 7 bridge over South Grand River also will receive new guardrail at both ends of the bridge.
Henry/Johnson County Route B from Missouri Route 2 in Johnson County south of Medford traveling south approximately 11 miles to state Route 7 in Urich.
