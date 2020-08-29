While students and staff in the Sedalia School District 200 are preparing for their return to school Sept. 1, many area schools have resumed in-person classes.
The health and safety of students, teachers, staff and their families have been of concern to many residents.
“Having our children return to school is an important part of a child's life,” Pettis County Health CenterAdministrator JoAnn Martin said via email. “Parents have had to make choices about what is the best option for their child.
“School administration has been working very diligently all summer to try to develop plans which will allow children to return to school as safely as possible for everyone in the school building,” she continued. “In order for school to continue in person, everyone needs to help create an environment where the number of cases declines so that there is a lower risk of exposure.”
According to Martin, several things are important for the return to school.
At the top of the list is following the monitoring guidelines shared by the child’s school. This can be done by checking the school’s website and Facebook page. Most have posted re-entry plans, and many districts have indicated they will post updates as needed. Parents are reminded to check these sources of information frequently.
Martin suggested making sure your child has the needed supplies for the day, including a face covering as identified by your child's school and any other protective measures. School supplies should be for each child and sharing kept to a minimum.
According to Martin, face coverings need to cover the mouth and nose at the same time.
“Wearing a face covering below the nose does not provide the same level of protection,” she explained. “For those who wear glasses, having the glasses steam up is a problem.
“Sometimes, having a face covering with a nose wire or clip may help,” Martin added. “The closer the face covering fits, the less problem with glasses.”
It is also important to set an example at home for good handwashing and talk to your child about why they will be washing hands more and using hand sanitizer at school.
Communicating honestly with the school is also helpful, Martin noted.
“If someone in the family has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the entire household needs to quarantine,” Martin said. “Even if you or your child do not feel sick, you can spread the disease if you have been exposed.
“Everyone understands this is very difficult and can strain the resources of the family if adults are not getting paid, but it is very necessary to stop the spread,” she continued.
The need to stay home is not only important for students but for faculty and staff who are ill as well to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to individuals of all age groups.
Martin provided the Democrat with data showing the number of positive cases of COVID-19 by age group.
There are 99 confirmed cases of individuals between the ages of 19 to 24, the largest number of cases of any age group in Pettis County. The age group with the lowest total is 75 to 79, with 12 reported cases.
Children between the ages of birth to 18 have a combined total of 105 of the reported cases in Pettis County. Martin has previously stated cases are appearing in all parts of the county.
It is essential to reassure and help school-aged children understand although circumstances are different this year as they return to school, they are liked and cared for.
“Help your child understand that just because we cannot be close and share hugs or toys like we used to, this does not mean teachers and friends do not like you,” Martin emphasized. “Try to be as positive as you can about the need to stay 6 feet apart from others who do not live in your house.”
