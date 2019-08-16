Rick Ball Ford and Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center are hosting a Ford Test Drive Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. For each test drive of a select Ford or Lincoln vehicle, Rick Ball Ford will donate $20 for the Sedalia Walk to End Alzheimers. If a visitor test drives a second vehicle, Rick Ball Ford will donate an additional $10. Staff from Sylvia G. Thompson will be on hand grilling hotdogs. There is no obligation or pressure to buy. For more information, call 826-2118.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.