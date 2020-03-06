Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Rieckhoff, of Hughesville, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with their family.
Patricia Ann Green and Eldon Rieckhoff were married March 6, 1955, at Epworth United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ralph E. Hurd.
Mr. Rieckhoff is a self-employed farmer in Hughesville. Mrs. Rieckhoff is a homemaker.
The couple have three children, Mark (Stacy) Rieckhoff, of Houstonia, Dwayne (Cindy) Rieckhoff, of Windsor, and Paul (Samantha) Rieckhoff, of Hughesville; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
