The public is invited to attend a memorial observance of the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade hosted by the Sedalia Chapter of Missouri Right to Life from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Pettis County Courthouse in Sedalia.
Local pastors, community leaders, and students from Sacred Heart School will lead the program. The keynote speaker will be Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life.
