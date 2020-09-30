The Pettis County Road and Bridge Department announced a portion of Ringen School Road south of Jake’s Cabinets will be closed from Oct. 5 through Nov. 6 for bridge replacement.
Ringen School Road to close temporarily for bridge work
- By Democrat Staff
