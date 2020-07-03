The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Cooper and Pettis counties to watch for lane and road closures in order for crews to complete roadway surface and safety improvements.
Over the coming months, contractors working for MoDOT will be resurfacing and widening the shoulders of Route 135 between Interstate 70 in Cooper County and U.S. Route 50 in Pettis County, resurfacing the entire length of Route 98, east of Boonville, and making pavement repairs on ramps at the Interstate 70-Route 135 interchange.
The upgrades will increase safety, provide a smoother driving surface and extend the life of these roadways.
The majority of this work will take place with single lane closures and motorists will be guided through work zones. Complete road closures will be required at some locations. MoDOT will alert travelers to closures ahead of time through signs, social media and the Traveler Information Map.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6 on Route 135. Crews will be extending multiple box culverts to prepare the roadway for wider shoulders. They will then begin the complete replacement of a deep culvert pipe near the intersection of Route 135 and Route 50 east of Sedalia. Route 135 will close to traffic for up to three days beginning Monday, July 13. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/CooperAndPettisCountyPavementProject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.