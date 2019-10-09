State Fair Community College’s Athletic programs will host a trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Missouri Electric Coop Building (MEC) on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
The cost to participate is $15 per person or $120 per table that seats eight people. Concessions will be available, and participants 21 years of age and older may bring adult beverages. There will be prizes for participants and a silent auction for everyone.
To register, contact Dana Page, Davis Center coordinator, at 660-596-7443 or dpage1@sfccmo.edu. Seating is limited.
Proceeds will be used to support SFCC’s athletic programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.