Crews working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be working along the shoulders of Interstate 70 and closing one lane of the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport as part of the early preparations for building a new bridge.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 1, crews will begin the process of surveying along both eastbound and westbound shoulders of I-70 between Routes 179 (Overton/Wooldridge exit) west of the bridge and Route BB (Rocheport Exit) east of the bridge. This work will require various shoulder closures as work takes place. Crews are scheduled to be finished with the shoulder work Friday, Oct.4.
The survey work will also require crews to close one westbound lane of I-70 across the Rocheport Bridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9.
Motorists are asked to slow down, pay attention and expect delays while work is taking place.
All work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
